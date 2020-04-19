Opinion: Spurs linked Raul Jimenez is the perfect Jose Mourinho striker

Tottenham have been linked with quite a few strikers recently.
The latest name linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s side is that of the Wolves forward Raul Jimenez.
The Mexican has been a star in the Premier League since moving to England and he could be a superb addition for the Londoners.
Spurs need to add more goals to their side and more importantly, they need to cut out their dependency on Harry Kane.
The likes of Liverpool and City have multiple options in attack and Mourinho must improve his striking options if he wants to challenge for the league next season.
Jimenez would be the perfect partner for Kane in the attack. The Wolves star can create as well as score goals.
He will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack. Also, when Kane is injured, he could easily fill the void without a massive dip in quality.
The 28-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions last season with Wolves and he has 22 already this season. Those numbers are likely to improve when he is playing with better players at Spurs.
Apart from his goals, he is a very good creator as well. He averages 1.5 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per game. Also, he has 9 assists to his name this season.
Jimenez is also a hardworking player who contributes defensively. On paper, he looks like the perfect Mourinho forward and Spurs must do whatever it takes to sign him this summer.
Some of the Spurs fans seem quite excited about the possibility of signing Jimenez and here is what they had to say on Twitter.
This would be my choice of striker. Class.
— James Wright (@jameswright2004) April 18, 2020
I wouldn’t mind a striker pairing of them with Son and Bergwijn on wings
— Benji😷 (@MolesBen) April 18, 2020
Always rated Raul. Would have gotten him last summer for 35 mil most people actually don’t know that…
— Dele alli´s cousin (@AlliCousin) April 18, 2020
Get it done
— George Russell (@George_Russell8) April 18, 2020
Would be a good signing
— Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 18, 2020
@KaseyP95 @jesse_pearce11 yes please
— Marcus Pearce (@Mp10Marco) April 18, 2020
Yes please
— james bashford (@jamesbashford3) April 18, 2020
That would be a super signing. That is the signings we should look for.
— davidwilliamsdk (@DavidWilliamsDK) April 18, 2020