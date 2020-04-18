Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez

According to Soccer Link, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants the club to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez this summer, and super-agent Jorge Mendes will play a key role in helping to carry out the transfer.
The Mexico international has 16 goals and nine assists in 36 games across all competitions for Wolves this term, and it will take a very tempting offer to lure him away from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
Tottenham are sweating over the future of star striker Harry Kane after he said he won’t hesitate to leave if the club don’t win silverware anytime soon, and it is believed chairman Daniel Levy has placed a £200 million asking price on his head.
Mourinho isn’t looking to lose the England international anytime soon, and while Jimenez will be a quality replacement and back-up, the Portuguese could decide to start deploying a double-striker system with the duo in his side.
The 28-year-old has 26 goals and 13 assists in 67 top-flight games for Wolves since arriving from Benfica in the summer of 2018, and has already proven himself as a quality finisher.
Spurs having a Jimenez-Kane attack will make them genuine title contenders given the goals they guarantee, and it will be interesting to see if the North London giants can pull off such a huge statement of intent-making move.