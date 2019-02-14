Opinion: Everton should consider move for Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sell in-form midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the summer transfer window, and he would be a good signing for Everton.
The France international has been in outstanding form this season, and has won over the fans with some stellar performances. He has become a key player this season under Mauricio Pochettino, but according to Calciomercato, the north London giants are still looking to offload him.
Inter Milan are in the hunt to sign the 29-year-old who earns £80,000-a-week on his deal at Spurs. However, the Toffees should make an attempt to sign him if he is available on the market.
While Everton badly need to bolster their strike department in the summer, the Toffees will equally benefit from signing an all-rounder in the form of Sissoko.
First of all, he has been playing with confidence again, and he will be looking to keep that same energy going should he leave the club.
Sissoko has a wealth of Premier League experience, and he can play in multiple positions. He can be used as a traditional central midfielder or out wide.
Moreover, Everton should not face any problem meeting his wage package. He would add plenty of depth and quality to the squad, but it is indeed a shock that Spurs are reportedly planning to sell a player who has been gradually transformed by Pochettino.