Oliver Burke: I’m really happy at Celtic

Oliver Burke has found his mojo back at Celtic, and he has reiterated once again that he is very happy at the Scottish Premiership club.
The 21-year-old joined the Bhoys during the January transfer window from West Bromwich Albion on loan, and has already scored three goals.
West Brom paid £15 million to sign Burke in 2017, and he turned out to be a flop signing for them. However, Burke has rediscovered himself at Celtic, and has earlier expressed his desire to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.
Ahead of Celtic’s crucial Europa League clash against Valencia, Burke, who is expected to take part in the game, has said that his confidence is really high at the moment.
He has added that he is enjoying his football at Parkhead, and Celtic are aiming to win their tie against Los Che on Thursday in the Europa League.
Burke told Celtic’s official website: “The players have been great with me, too. Scott Brown is a great character and a great guy, a big leader and he will always work his socks off. He’s the kind of guy that will put his arm round you and make sure you’re okay.
“My confidence right now is really high, I’m really happy with where I am with Celtic, and we go into the Valencia game aiming to win.”
Celtic fans will be pleased to see their January signing bubbling with confidence at the moment, and will be hoping for another top performance from Burke against Valencia.