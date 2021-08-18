Nuno Espirito Santo wants Tottenham to sign €40m-rated Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is thought to be keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore this summer.

The Portuguese manager has worked with Traore during his time at Molineux and it is no surprise that he is looking to sign the 25-year-old.

Spurs could definitely use more pace and flair in their attack and the Spanish international could prove to be a useful addition.

According to a report from AS, the winger is valued at £34 million and Daniel Levy is looking to submit a similar offer for the player.

Wolves on the other hand are keen on signing the Portuguese international Goncalo Guedes and they could use the funds from Traore’s sale to fund the move for the Valencia forward.

A move to Tottenham would be a step up in Traore’s career and it is fair to assume that the player is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table.

He would get to play alongside top-class attackers like Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane.

Furthermore, Tottenham have a more ambitious project as compared to Wolves and Traore could experience European football with them in the coming seasons.

The chance to reunite with Nuno could be an added motivation for the player.

Traore had a mediocre campaign with Wolves last term (3 goals, 3 assists) but he has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past. If he can iron out his inconsistencies, he could be a top-class attacking option for most clubs in the division.

