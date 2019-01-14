Neymar raves about new Celtic signing Timothy Weah

Brazilian superstar Neymar has showered praise on new Celtic signing Timothy Weah, saying it has been been an exciting move for the highly-rated youngster.
Celtic have been very active in the January transfer window and signed Weah on loan from Paris Saint Germain last week. The exciting striker will stay at Pakhead for the rest of the season.
Neymar, the PSG forward, has spoken highly of Weah, adding he has made the right move by joining the Scottish champions.
Neymar told The Daily Record about Weah: “It is a very exciting move for him from what I have seen of his talent he has everything to go and be one of the top attacking players in Europe.
“It is a good move for him, a good move for Celtic as they are getting such a big talent, and also a good move for PSG because he has a chance to get experience and games and come back to us a more complete player.
“He did have options – but he chose the right one. Celtic are a big club, in their league they attack a lot and score a lot of goals, and also they are still in Europe – so they offer him much.”
Indeed, Neymar is absolutely spot on here. Celtic are a big club, and the youngster will have a solid platform to develop under the watchful eye of Brendan Rodgers.
Weah is only 18 and he is far from being the finished product. Celtic fans should be excited that Neymar, who has 96-caps for Brazil, thinks Weah has the potential to be one of the best attacking players in Europe. They may have landed a real gem, albeit temporarily.