Why has the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline been slower compared to past years?

Zach Wolpin
The 2023-24 NBA All-Star weekend is roughly two weeks away. Top contenders around the league have made their presence felt in the first half of the season. Coming up this Thursday is the NBA trade deadline. Compared to years past, this trade deadline has been rather quiet. Several factors have played into why that is happening. 

Only three teams have made significant trades this offseason. They are the Knicks, Raptors, and Pacers. Other than that, the trade market has been rather quiet. A weaker 2024 Draft class and 11 teams owning roughly 75 % of all the draft picks is a massive reason why. There’s still time for trades to happen, but there might not be as many blockbuster moves as we’ve seen in the past.

Trades have been less active at the 2024 deadline


It’s been well-reported that the 2024 NBA Draft class might be weaker than it has been in years past. That doesn’t mean there isn’t NBA-ready talent. Just not the elite prospects that usually arise. There is still time for that for that to happen. However, many draft analysts are convinced this will be a weaker draft class. Teams are already looking past the 2024 draft and are trying to add picks for 2024 and beyond.

Additionally, teams are hesitant to trade their future draft picks. New luxury tax rules have teams holding onto their picks rather than trading them away for win-now talent. It’s forced franchises to keep their picks and look to build through the draft. Teams are less likely to trade away a handful of first-round picks for the 2024 draft or even after. Picks seem to be at a premium more than ever.


Another huge factor is that 11 teams control 75 % of all future draft picks. That means only 25 % of tradeable first-rounders are not owned by the Thunder, Spurs, Jazz, Knicks, Nets, Pelicans, Magic, Raptors, Rockets, Grizzlies, or Trail Blazers. Far more teams are buyers at the deadline than there are sellers. Teams who have players of interest are asking for high prices. Most teams are not willing to give up what is being asked. All of this has played into why the 2024 NBA trade deadline has been slow.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

