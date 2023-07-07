UFC

Who Will Win The Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Fight For the UFC Featherweight Title At UFC 290?

Paul Kelly
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion

On the surface, it would appear that Alexander Volkanovski is the heavy favorite to retain his UFC Featherweight Title this weekend as he faces Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada takes centre stage as two of the best 145-pound fighters thrown down in the octagon on Saturday night.

Who Will Win The Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Fight?

Alexander Volkanovski Fighter Profile

  • Rank: UFC Featherweight Champion
  • Age: 34
  • Country: Australia
  • Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)
  • Reach: 71” (180 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 25-2
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12
  • Fights Won by Submission: 3
  • Fights Won by Decision: 10

Yair Rodriguez Fighter Profile

  • Rank: #1 UFC Featherweight
  • Age: 30
  • Country: Mexico
  • Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)
  • Reach: 71” (180 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 145-3 (1 NC)
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5
  • Fights Won by Submission: 4
  • Fights Won by Decision: 6

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring Alexander Volkanovski to win this fight against Yair Rodriguez and win his sixth UFC Featherweight Title fight.

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline, Alexander Volkanovski is the relatively heavy favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -450. Yair Rodriguez is the +350 betting underdog with the best US sportsbooks to become UFC Featherweight Champion at the first time of asking.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think ‘The Great’ will be too strong and further solidify himself as the best featherweight MMA fighter of all time. Time will tell if Volkanovski is still at his peak and riding the crest of a wave, or if ‘El Pantera’ can spring the huge upset at UFC 290.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez: Records Compared

Alexander Volkanovski is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has won five UFC title fights and is currently champion at 145-pounds, holding the UFC Featherweight Title since December 2019.

The Australian boasts an impressive 25-2 record in MMA, with only one defeat on his resumé in the UFC. He is widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now, as well as being in the conversation as one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

‘Volk’ has won 15 of his 25 victories by stoppage too. He has 12 KO/TKO’s on his record, as well as boasting three submission victories on his resumé too. Volkanovski really is an MMA phenomenon, as well as being the fighting pride of Australia.

Yair Rodriguez in his own right deserves a shot at UFC gold. He is currently on a two fight win streak, as well as winning three of his last four Not only that, but Rodriguez is of course the Interim UFC Featherweight Champion. He submitted Josh Emmett in two rounds last time out to win the interim strap, whilst Volkanovski stepped up to lightweight.

If Rodriguez can fight his fight and frustrate the champion, he certainly has the skills and pedigree to potentially beat ‘The great’. Of course, he is massively up against it but has proven before that he is capable of beating anyone on his day.

In his UFC career to date, Rodriguez has beaten some credible fighters such as Josh Emmett, Jeremy Stephens, The Korean Zombie, BJ Penn and Dan Hooker to name but a few. Can he add Alexander Volkanovski to that stellar list and claim the biggest win of his MMA career? Only time will tell!

As of today for the main event at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -450. However, Yair Rodriguez is currently priced around at +350 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 290! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

