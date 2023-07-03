UFC

What Is The UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Pay-Per-View Price?

Paul Kelly
UFC 290 is almost upon us as the greatest featherweight fighter of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, faces interim-champion Yair Rodriguez. UFC fans in the US can watch this highly anticipated UFC Featherweight Title fight via ESPN+ – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez UFC 290 Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez fight at UFC 290.

UFC fans from the United States can watch ‘The Great’ vs ‘El Pantera’ this weekend exclusively live on UFC streaming site ESPN+. Not only is this a highly anticipated match-up for UFC gold at 145-pounds, but it is Volk’s seventh straight UFC title fight.

Not only are UFC fans in for a treat with this compelling main event, but there is also a stellar undercard on show from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. There are some huge names as well as some intriguing battles on the prelims too. Not to mention the co-main event for the UFC Flyweight Title.

This of course includes a compelling 125-pound match-up in the co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Patnoja. Also on the main card is a compelling middleweight fight between former champion Robert Whittaker and rising 185-pound prospect Dricus Du Plessis. Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker and Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore completes the main card at UFC 290.

There are also some big names and hot prospects on the preliminary card such as Robbie Lawler, Jimmy Crute, Yazmin Jauregui and Niko Price to name but a few.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Betting Picks: UFC 290 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

When Is UFC 290? Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

All you’ll have to do to watch the full UFC 290 card, including the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez main event, is pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal for huge UFC events like this one. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you just have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

New ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the UFC 290 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. This is no different with a price of $79.99 set for fans who want to tune in and watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez and the rest of the UFC 290 card.

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is the -450 betting favorite to defend his UFC Featherweight Title with the best sports betting apps. The challenger, Yair Rodriguez, goes into this rematch as the +350 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 290. Finger’s crossed the contest lives up to the pre-fight hype!

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 290 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: July 8, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

Arrow to top