Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez goes down in just a few days time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez undercard at UFC 290.

Best UFC 290 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Who Features On The Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez UFC 290 Undercard?

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez headlines this stellar UFC 290 card from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, the UFC 290 main card, prelims and early preliminary card is quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there another UFC title fight and some legitimate Top 5 contender action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC.

First up, the UFC Flyweight Title is on the line as Brandon Moreno defends his 125-pound strap against former foe Alexandre Pantoja. This is a compelling fight for the co-main event, and is in fact a rematch too. Pantoja beat ‘The Assassin Baby’ back in 2018, and will be looking to do so again this weekend.

This is a great fight on paper, with two of the best flyweights on the planet squaring off in the octagon. Moreno put and end to his four fight rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo by stopping him at UFC 283. Now, he looks to defend his title for the first time against a man who he has lost to before.

The champion is the slight betting favorite to beat Pantoja with the best offshore betting sites. However, the Brazilian himself is on a great run and will be confident of winning as the slight underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

Elsewhere on the main card, Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis goes down in the middleweight division is what is an evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could throw themself into a title fight with Israel Adesanya before the end of the year, with Whittaker of course the former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker in a lightweight fight and Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore in a middleweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 290 main card. The biggest fight of the night is of course the big one, the main event – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez for UFC gold.

On the prelims, Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price is the feature bout over three rounds in the welterweight division. There is also another stellar women’s strawweight fight between two top 15 contenders as Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in various division too. Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Meinifield, Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio, Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell, Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar and Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics make up the rest of the preliminary and early prelim card.

The full list of the Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Brando Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja is the chief support in a UFC Flyweight Title contest. Nine more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘The Great’ and the challenger, ‘El Pantera’.

What a card we have on our hands from Las Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fights live up to the hype!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez Full Undercard For UFC 290

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 290. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 5 Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5 Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight 3 Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price Welterweight 3 Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight 3 Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio Light-Heavyweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell Bantamweight 3 Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar Flyweight 3 Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics Lightweight 3

As of today for the main event at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -450. However, Yair Rodriguez is currently priced around at +350 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 290! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Other Content You May Like