Philadelphia Eagles: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered quite the collapse during the 2023 NFL season. They were the top team in the league through their first 11 games, boasting a 10-1 record and with their quarterback near the top of the odds board for the MVP award.

NFL: Eagles Will Have Work To Do To Bring Back Talent

But things crumbled quickly for Nick Siriani and company. After impressing through the first part of a brutal stretch of schedule, the Eagles fizzled out in the late going, losing 5 of their final 6 games and giving up the NFC East crown to the Dallas Cowboys.

It wasn’t just the fact that they lost games, though. Some of the defeats came at the hands of lowly teams like the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, who had nothing to play for in the late going while Philly was fighting for their lives in the standings. It all culminated in a disappointing first round exit, as the Eagles were taken down by Baker Mayfield and the 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Wild Card Round.

The team is apparently going forward with Siriani as their head coach, but will have some serious front office work to do if they want to return a team that is even close to as talented as this year’s version was.

Three Key Eagles Players Who Will Be Free Agents

Here are three of the key players from the Eagles’ 2023 roster who are set to become NFL free agents:

Jason Kelce – C

Will the long-time Eagles center be retiring this off-season? There was an apparently false report put out early last week that said that he had announced his retirement to his teammates, which was since debunked by the man himself. But regardless of if he calls it quits for good, his contract is up in Philadelphia, and the team would have to work a new deal in order to bring him back.

De’Andre Swift – RB

The Eagles acquired Swift via trade from the Lions last off-season, and he proved his worth by rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2023 as the team’s feature back. But he was in the final season of a four-year contract, and will be looking for a new home this off-season.

Swift isn’t the only Philadelphia running back with an expiring deal. Both Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny will be free agents as well, leaving only Kenneth Gainwell on the current roster.

Fletcher Cox – DT

Cox is advancing in age, and has been on one-year deals recently in order to remain with the NFL team that drafted him back in 2012. He could be brought back on another short-term deal if he wants to potentially retire in Philadelphia, and he has been productive enough to warrant some interest in the franchise doing so. He had the third-most sacks of his career in 2022 (7), and followed that up with 5 in 2023.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
