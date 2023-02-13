The Kelce brothers locked horns last night at Super Bowl LVII with Travis lifting the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy at full-time. Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center went head-to-head last night with the Chiefs man coming out on top. Both are incredibly talented footballers, but have you ever wondered who has earned the most in their respective NFL career?

We are taking a deep dive in this article into the careers of the Kelce brothers. Who has earned the most in their career, who has the higher net worth and who earns the larger salary – these are just some of the questions we aim to answer in this article.

Who Has Earned More Money Between The Kelce Brother’s In Their Career?

Travis Kelce plays for the Chiefs, Jason Kelce plays for the Eagles. The brother’s did battle last night in Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City man coming out on top against his older brother.

Both men are at the top of their game right now and both played a part in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. As if they weren’t successful enough already, both men have tasted victory in Super Bowl’s in their career before.

The younger of the two brothers, Travis Kelce, has now won two Lombardi trophies in his time at the Kansas City Chiefs. His older brother, Jason Kelce, has also won the biggest game in football before back in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, have you ever wondered which of the two brothers has earned the most in their respective footballing career? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We take a look in this article at the career earnings of both Travis and Jason Kelce, as well as looking at their net worth and salary too.

It’s fair to say the Kelce family aren’t short of a dollar or two!

Travis Kelce Career Earnings

Travis Kelce has been playing in the NFL for a decade now. He was handed his first NFL contract back in 2013 and has been an ever-present on the football field in the biggest and best league of them all ever since.

It was in fact the Kansas City Chiefs who handed Kelce his first NFL contract a decade ago now. The 33-year-old has stayed loyal to the Chiefs, currently playing in his 11th year as a tight end for the Kansas side.

Travis Kelce’s first contract in the NFL was worth $3.12 million with a $703,304 signing bonus. Three years later in 2016, the tight end was handed an extension for $46 million spread across five years. His emphatic career earnings don’t stop there.

In 2020, Travis Kelce signed a $57 million contract extension with the Chiefs, set to run until 2026. He was guaranteed $22.75 million of his new contract which means he currently earns over $14 million per season as a salary on average.

The Super Bowl LIV & LVII Champion has earned an absolute fortune from playing in the NFL. His net worth is said to be estimated at around $20 million. As if that wasn’t high enough, the Chiefs player could well receive another bumper paycheque to boost his net worth in the coming season before his final few years as a professional football player.

This means that all in all, Travis Kelce has racked up close to $150 million in career earnings.

This figure is purely from earnings on the football pitch from the Kansas City Chiefs. Not to mention his multiple sponsorship deals off the field that certainly enhance his wealth and career earnings too.

Not only that, but Kelce is sure to take his career earnings to another level after yet another Super Bowl triumph this year. The sky really is the limit for the 33-year-old. Having won his second Super Bowl crown in four years, Travis is sure to earn many more millions in the coming months and years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce Career Earnings

Jason Kelce has been playing in the NFL since 2011. Just like his brother, he is a one team man. The center has been playing for the Philadelphia Eagles ever since signing his first professional NFL contract over 12 years ago.

The 35-year-old was handed his first NFL contract over a decade ago now, with this season being his 13th year playing for the Eagles. The North Carolina man has gradually earned more and more money as his career has progressed, so it will come as no surprise to hear that Jason Kelce, just like his brother, has earned an absolute fortune from playing football.

The Pennsylvania side selected Kelce from Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Ever since then, the center has been an ever-present in the Philly side.

Jason Kelce’s first contract in the NFL was worth $2,137,432 over a four year period with a $97,432 signing bonus. Three years later in 2014, Kelce was handed an extension for $37.5 million spread across six years.

Just like his brother, in 2019 Jason Kelce signed yet another contract extension with his side, showing his loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2018 Super Bowl Champion’s new contract was worth $17.5 million across three season until 2021.

Kelce is on a bonus now ever since his contract with the Eagles ran out in 2021. Of course, he is still an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles side and is a huge name on their roster. His salary is expect to be over $8 million per season right now on average.

Not only that, but Jason Kelce’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $38 million. He has earned an absolute fortune during his 13 year NFL career, and continues to do so.

It might surprise some NFL fans to learn that Jason’s net worth is almost double his brother Travis’. Who knows why this is. He hasn’t earned anywhere near as much money on the field during his career. It will be interesting to see if this stat remains after Travis Kelce captured yet another Super Bowl title this season.

All in all. this means that Jason Kelce has racked up close to $67 million in career earnings.

Travis Kelce vs Jason Kelce Career Earnings Compared

After analysing and researching the career earnings of both Travis and Jason Kelce, it is apparent that it is the younger brother, Travis Kelce, has earned more money throughout his career.

However, on the flip side of that it is Jason Kelce who has the higher net worth by roughly $18 million.

Salary wise, the younger brother earns more. It comes as no surprise to learn that Travis Kelce earns around $6 million more per year with the Kansas City Chiefs than his brother does with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, it’s fair to say that neither of the Kelce brother’s will have to worry about where their next paycheque is coming from!

Travis Kelce vs Jason Kelce. Tight end vs center. Brother vs brother. Both phenomenal football players. Both very rich men.

It’s the younger brother who has the bragging rights at the dinner table now after his most recent Super Bowl triumph. Jason Kelce will be heartbroken at getting so close to winning yet another Lombardy, but it wasn’t to be. But sure, at least they both have millions of dollars in the bank to say the least!

