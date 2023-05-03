As the boxing world prepares for the return of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the Canelo vs Ryder fight. We also take a look at the best US sportsbooks latest estimations for this compelling catchweight clash between ‘Canelo’ and Britain’s John Ryder.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Fight?

With Canelo vs Ryder now just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling undisputed super-middleweight clash. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder headlines at the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday night. The Canelo vs Ryder world title fight is off course the star attraction, with some world title action in the flyweight division also on the undercard.

There are four world title belts at 168-pounds on the line in this fight, with ‘Canelo’ one of the best fighters on the planet. This is Alvarez’s 22nd world title fight in his career and he will be aiming to secure his 40th knockout as a professional as well as claiming a magnificent 20th win in world title fights.

In the lead up to the fight, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Here is the list of prices for this boxing undisputed fight ahead of Canelo vs Ryder with BetOnline. Also be sure to take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -1600

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: -300

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: +275

John Ryder to Win: +750

John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: +1400

John Ryder to Win by Decision: +1800

Draw: +2000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, ‘Canelo’ is the sportsbooks favorite to beat John Ryder this weekend in their undisputed super-middleweight clash. ‘The Gorilla’ is a massive betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that he is travelling to the back yard of one of the best boxers of the modern boxing era.

Alvarez to win by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome (-300) with him winning the fight by decision (+275) the next most likely outcome. For Ryder to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO than by any form of decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 94.1% chance that ‘Canelo’ reigns supreme and defeats John Ryder this weekend in what would be the perfect homecoming for the Mexican, who is fighting in his home country for the first time in 12 years.

With just days until fight night, boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs Ryder fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Will Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez prove why he is one of the greatest boxers in the modern era? Will John Ryder defy the odds and claim the biggest win of his career in what would be a monumental upset?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at the Estadio Akron this weekend. What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype! All four world title belts are on the line here in a fight for all of the marbles in the super-middleweight division.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

