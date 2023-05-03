Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder headlines this enormous night of boxing on May 6 in Guadalajara, Mexico. This highly anticipated clash between ‘Canelo’ and ‘The Gorilla’ is the main attraction, but just who is fighting on on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Canelo vs Ryder undercard this weekend.

Canelo vs Ryder Undercard – Who Is In Action Before The Main Event?

The chief support sees fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez take on Ronald Batista over 12 rounds for the WBC World Flyweight Title. Martinez has been the WBC belt holder since December 2019, and aims to make a successful fifth defence of his title this weekend on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard.

This is a great fight on paper for Martinez against a credible opponent, with another tough fight this weekend. Despite having lost recently to Chocolatito up at super-flyweight, Martinez is still the overriding favorite with the best offshore gambling sites to win the contest.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark goes down in what is a fantastic super-lightweight fight. The winner of this fight could be next in line for a world title shot before the year is out, keeping a close eye on the Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez fight in June.

Valenzuela will of course have the backing off the hometown crown against Spark this weekend, but will certainly need to bring his A-game if he is to beat Spark. Spark had a standout win last time out against Montana Love, and will be full of confidence that he can once again upset the apple cart here in Valenzuela’s back yard.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks is another stellar fight on this undercard in the light-heavyweight division. Gvozdyk is a former world champion at 175-pounds, and makes his return in a tough fight against seasoned light-heavyweight pro, Ricards Bolotniks.

Also on the undercard is the exciting prospect Nathan Devon Rodriguez. The California featherweight prospect takes on arguably the toughest test of his career as he faces Alexander Mejia. A solid step up against a solid operator.

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana is an intriguing lightweight battle taking place on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard over eight rounds. Nurmaganbet is just 23-years-old and has a lot of hype surrounding him. This match-up will prove a solid test for the Kazakh prospect, against a huge Venezuelan southpaw puncher.

There are some other intriguing fights on the undercard including some hot prospects. Lightweight prospect Lawrence King also features on the bill, as do Abilkhan Amankul, Johansen Alvarez Suarez, Carlos Rojo Vazquez and Jesus Larios.

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Canelo vs Ryder Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Middleweight 12 Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Flyweight 12 Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark Super-Lightweight 10 Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Light-Heavyweight 10 Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia Featherweight 10 Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana Lightweight 8 Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael Super-Middleweight 8 Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto Middleweight 8 Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin Super-Featherweight 6 Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera Super-Welterweight 4 Jesus Larios vs TBA Light-Flyweight 4

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

