What Belts Are On The Line In The Canelo vs Ryder Fight?

Boxing fans are excited for the highly anticipated return of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. That’s right, ‘Canelo’ is back in action this weekend as he takes on John Ryder in a super-middleweight contest in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Given the fact ‘Canelo’ is the best fighter at 168-pounds on the planet and the fact he is the undisputed super-middleweight champion, there are four world title belts on the line for the Canelo vs Ryder fight.

That’s right, all four recognised world titles are on the line this weekend as ‘Canelo’ defends his world straps against British challenger John Ryder. This is the first time boxing fans will have seen ‘Canelo’ in action this year, with over 50,000 fans expected to watch their Mexican superstar fight in front of a packed out Estadio Akron.

Alvarez holds all four recognised world title belts at super-middleweight having successfully defending them last time out in his trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin. That means that the WBC, WBA-Super, WBO and IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles are all on the line for the Canelo vs Ryder fight this weekend.

The reason that all four world title belts at 168-pounds are on the line for this fight is because ‘Canelo’ won each of the four belts previously and still currently holds the titles. Alvarez won his first world super-middleweight titles when he defeated Callum Smith back in December 2020.

Alvarez won the vacant WBC super-middleweight title, as well as ripping the WBA-Super title out of the hands of Smith after defeating him via wide unanimous decision. This meant that ‘Canelo’ claimed two of the four recognised world title belts at 168-pounds.

Two fights later, ‘Canelo’ added the WBO World Super-Middleweight Title to his collection after knocking Billy Joe Saunders out in eight rounds. This meant that only the IBF title remained in someone else’s hands at super-middleweight. That man was Caleb Plant.

Canelo vs Plant took centre stage in November 2021 for all four super-middleweight world titles in an undisputed fight for all of the marbles. The fight was close, with ‘Canelo’ eventually doing enough in defeating Plant via 11th round knockout.

In the aftermath of the fight, ‘Canelo’ had then achieved undisputed status. All for recognised world title belts at 168-pounds were around the waist of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

This is why all four belts are on the line this weekend. Yes, ‘Canelo’ has lost recently against Dmitrii Bivol. However, that was up at light-heavyweight meaning ‘Canelo’ didn’t lose any of his super-middleweight belts.

An added incentive is that the Ring Magazine belt is on the line this weekend for Canelo vs Ryder. Although the Ring Magazine belt isn’t an official world title belt, it is recognised as being in the hands of the best fighter in the respective division. Hence why it is currently around the waist of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

