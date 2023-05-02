Boxing

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Fight?

Paul Kelly
Is the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight. Canelo vs Ryder fight news.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Canelo vs Ryder Fight?

Boxing fans are excited for the highly anticipated return of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. That’s right, ‘Canelo’ is back in action this weekend as he takes on John Ryder in a super-middleweight contest in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Given the fact ‘Canelo’ is the best fighter at 168-pounds on the planet and the fact he is the undisputed super-middleweight champion, there are four world title belts on the line for the Canelo vs Ryder fight.

That’s right, all four recognised world titles are on the line this weekend as ‘Canelo’ defends his world straps against British challenger John Ryder. This is the first time boxing fans will have seen ‘Canelo’ in action this year, with over 50,000 fans expected to watch their Mexican superstar fight in front of a packed out Estadio Akron.

Alvarez holds all four recognised world title belts at super-middleweight having successfully defending them last time out in his trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin. That means that the WBC, WBA-Super, WBO and IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles are all on the line for the Canelo vs Ryder fight this weekend.

The reason that all four world title belts at 168-pounds are on the line for this fight is because ‘Canelo’ won each of the four belts previously and still currently holds the titles. Alvarez won his first world super-middleweight titles when he defeated Callum Smith back in December 2020.

Alvarez won the vacant WBC super-middleweight title, as well as ripping the WBA-Super title out of the hands of Smith after defeating him via wide unanimous decision. This meant that ‘Canelo’ claimed two of the four recognised world title belts at 168-pounds.

Two fights later, ‘Canelo’ added the WBO World Super-Middleweight Title to his collection after knocking Billy Joe Saunders out in eight rounds. This meant that only the IBF title remained in someone else’s hands at super-middleweight. That man was Caleb Plant.

Canelo vs Plant took centre stage in November 2021 for all four super-middleweight world titles in an undisputed fight for all of the marbles. The fight was close, with ‘Canelo’ eventually doing enough in defeating Plant via 11th round knockout.

In the aftermath of the fight, ‘Canelo’ had then achieved undisputed status. All for recognised world title belts at 168-pounds were around the waist of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

This is why all four belts are on the line this weekend. Yes, ‘Canelo’ has lost recently against Dmitrii Bivol. However, that was up at light-heavyweight meaning ‘Canelo’ didn’t lose any of his super-middleweight belts.

An added incentive is that the Ring Magazine belt is on the line this weekend for Canelo vs Ryder. Although the Ring Magazine belt isn’t an official world title belt, it is recognised as being in the hands of the best fighter in the respective division. Hence why it is currently around the waist of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
