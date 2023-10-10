Boxing News

Who Is Logan Paul’s Girlfriend? ‘The Maverick’ Is Engaged To Danish Model Nina Agdal

Paul Kelly
Logan Paul enters back into the boxing world this weekend as he faces bitter rival Dillon Danis this weekend. Ahead of the bout, here at SportsLens we have taken a deep dive into the personal life of ‘The Maverick’. Here is everything you need to know about Logan Paul’s love life.

Who Is Logan Paul’s Fiancé?

Logan Paul is one of the most recognisable faces in the world today. The former Vine, YouTube and social media star has of course ventured into business, as well as having fought numerous boxing fights as well as now being one of the biggest and best WWE superstars in the world.

Given he is such a popular figure and such an influential character all around the world, fans want to know a bit more about Logan Paul and his personal life. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that the 28-year-old is engaged to fiancé Nina Agdal.

Nina Agdal, the fiancé of social media influencer Paul, is a Danish swimsuit model and social media star. The influencer has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram, as well as running a highly successful business too. She currently runs successful businesses in fitness and health coaching as well as nutrition. her business is called ‘The Agdal Method’.

Agdal is a well known person in celebrity circles having dated a few A-list celebrities in the past. In fact, she’s dated a slew of famous faced over the years, including Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, The Wanted singer Max George, and even actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

But now, judging by the posts on social media, Logan Paul and Agdal seem happily in love. They do seem to want to keep their private life out of the spotlight which is completely understandable, given how big a star Paul is and how much attention he already draws.

Logan Paul seems to have his personal life in a great place now after years of being a somewhat troublesome man. He has been in the spotlight for several years, both for good and bad reasons. However, his fiancé Nina Agdal seems to now have tamed ‘The Maverick’ as he has matured from a boy into a man.

Logan Paul & Nina Agdal Dating History

Logan Paul Girlfriend

It is unknown exactly how Logan Paul and Nina Agdal met. The pair were first spotted together kissing outside a Los Angeles nightclub back in May 2022. This was the first official public sighting of the pair together, but they could well have been dating prior to this.

Both Paul and Agdal had been sighted together on various occasions, including Mike Majlak’s ‘The Night Shift’ YouTube channel. In December 2022, Logan Paul confirmed that they were dating when making their relationship public.

In July 2023, the social media superstar got down on one knee and asked Agdal to marry him. The pair of lovers were on a romantic getaway to Lake Como in Italy when Paul got down on one knee and popped the question. It remains to be seen when the pair will get married or if they have wedding plans.

For now though, it’s great to see that Logan Paul has both his life and career in tact. Fans are excited to see ‘The Maverick’ back in action inside the boxing ring this weekend, after not fighting in the sport for several years since his bouts with KSI and Floyd Mayweather.

