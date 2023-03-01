Jon Jones faces the biggest fight of his life this weekend as he faces Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 285 for the UFC Heavyweight Title. In the lead up to the fight, fans want to know a bit more about ‘Bones’ personal life. For example, who is Jon Jones girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 35-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Jon Jones’ Girlfriend?

Jon Jones faces the biggest fight of his life in just a few days as he fights Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 285. The fight is set to go down at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada. However, fans are interested to hear more about Jones and his life outside of the octagon.

Jessie Moses and Jon Jones, who were high school sweethearts, have three children together: Leah, Carmen, and Olivia. They started dating in 2005 but split up soon after. Jones apparently started dating someone else after they split up, and she became pregnant with his first daughter in 2008 as a result. Jones and Moses eventually reconciled.

They had been betrothed for over a decade but had never married. Moses and their daughters resided in upstate New York, and Jones was said to divide his time between there and Albuquerque. However, it seems that Jessie Moses split up with the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion about a year ago following his most recent arrest.

Jones took to Twitter shortly after and said, “My fiancée left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back.”

Jessie Moses has been present at several of Jones’ UFC fights throughout his career. The 35-year-old has been fighting in the UFC since 2008 so his former fiancée will have certainly been in attendance on more than one occasion in the past. However, since then the former lovers have seemingly split up.

For Jon Jones, he seems more bothered about his next fight rather than his love life right now. All eyes will be on the Albuquerque, New Mexico man on Saturday night as he embarks on the biggest fight of his UFC career for the heavyweight title. It remains to be seen whether his ex-girlfriend/former fiancée Jessie Moses will be supporting him or not – we somehow doubt it!

It is sad to see that Jones has such a loving relationship with his family, including his fiancée and their three children. However, after the drama with Jones supposedly physically assaulting Moses, it comes as no surprise that she no longer wanted anything to do with the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Jones was charged with domestic abuse and has since served his time behind bars as well as doing community service and paying a hefty fine.

If you are interesting in who the Albuquerque man’s foe is dating, then check out our article on who Ciryl Gane’s girlfriend is.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

