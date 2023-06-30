As one of the best fighters in the UFC heavyweight division , we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Ciryl Gane. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, notable UFC wins and how many knockouts he has under his belt.

Ciryl Gane MMA Record

Ciryl Gane turned professional back in 2018 with a debut victory against Bobby Sullivan in Montreal, Canada. Since then, Gane has had another 11 professional MMA fights, with all but three of them coming inside the UFC.

The Frenchman has had a meteoric rise since coming to the UFC in 2019. He quickly moved up the rankings with some impressive knockouts and submissions and fought for UFC gold in just his eighth fight in the organisation. He fell short in the end in his maiden world title fight.

He also came unstuck in his second UFC Heavyweight Title fight in March 2023, as he was demolished by the great Jon Jones in just one round of their fight at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fighting pride of France will be hopeful of getting his career back on track in the coming months, as he begins his road back to the summit of the heavyweight division. Losing to Jones and Ngannou is no disgrace, and Gane is certainly more than capable of becoming UFC Heavyweight Champion one day.

As previously mentioned, Ciryl Gane made his professional MMA debut just five years ago. He fought on TKO Fight Night 1 where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via submission in the very first round of the fight. Jones then had just two more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

‘Bon Gamin’ won his first seven UFC fights on the trot before running into Francis Ngannou – the only blemish on his resumé. However, he bounced back to winning ways last time out with a win over Tai Tuivasa in a fight that will live long in the memory as the 33-year-old secured a sensational knockout in the third round.

Of his nine fights in the UFC, Gane was won eight of them. Of those eight wins, two have come by submission, three by knockout and three by decision. It’s fair to say that Ciryl Gane is the complete heavyweight. He has great stand-up, an incredible ground game and can win fights by any means necessary.

Gane won the UFC Interim Heavyweight Title when he beat Derrick Lewis by TKO at UFC 265 back in August 2021 in Houston, Texas. He was also awarded performance of the night, earning him an extra $50,000 in the process.

The list of names he has defeated is simply magnificent since signing for the UFC. Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov are just a few of the stellar names Gane has defeated during his short UFC tenure.

It’s fair to say that Ciryl Gane is one of the best heavyweights on the planet without a shadow of a doubt. However, the UFC Heavyweight Title still evades him, with a long road back to the top now after suffering defeats to both Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

Other Content You May Like