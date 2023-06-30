UFC

Cyril Gane MMA Record: ‘Bon Gamin’ Boasts 11-2 Record With Two UFC Heavyweight Titles Challenges

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Ciryl Gane UFC 1
Ciryl Gane UFC 1

As one of the best fighters in the UFC heavyweight division , we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Ciryl Gane. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, notable UFC wins and how many knockouts he has under his belt. 

Ciryl Gane MMA Record

Ciryl Gane turned professional back in 2018 with a debut victory against Bobby Sullivan in Montreal, Canada. Since then, Gane has had another 11 professional MMA fights, with all but three of them coming inside the UFC.

The Frenchman has had a meteoric rise since coming to the UFC in 2019. He quickly moved up the rankings with some impressive knockouts and submissions and fought for UFC gold in just his eighth fight in the organisation. He fell short in the end in his maiden world title fight.

He also came unstuck in his second UFC Heavyweight Title fight in March 2023, as he was demolished by the great Jon Jones in just one round of their fight at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fighting pride of France will be hopeful of getting his career back on track in the coming months, as he begins his road back to the summit of the heavyweight division. Losing to Jones and Ngannou is no disgrace, and Gane is certainly more than capable of becoming UFC Heavyweight Champion one day.

As previously mentioned, Ciryl Gane made his professional MMA debut just five years ago. He fought on TKO Fight Night 1 where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via submission in the very first round of the fight. Jones then had just two more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

RELATED: Ciryl Gane Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

‘Bon Gamin’ won his first seven UFC fights on the trot before running into Francis Ngannou – the only blemish on his resumé. However, he bounced back to winning ways last time out with a win over Tai Tuivasa in a fight that will live long in the memory as the 33-year-old secured a sensational knockout in the third round.

Of his nine fights in the UFC, Gane was won eight of them. Of those eight wins, two have come by submission, three by knockout and three by decision. It’s fair to say that Ciryl Gane is the complete heavyweight. He has great stand-up, an incredible ground game and can win fights by any means necessary.

Gane won the UFC Interim Heavyweight Title when he beat Derrick Lewis by TKO at UFC 265 back in August 2021 in Houston, Texas. He was also awarded performance of the night, earning him an extra $50,000 in the process.

The list of names he has defeated is simply magnificent since signing for the UFC. Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov are just a few of the stellar names Gane has defeated during his short UFC tenure.

It’s fair to say that Ciryl Gane is one of the best heavyweights on the planet without a shadow of a doubt. However, the UFC Heavyweight Title still evades him, with a long road back to the top now after suffering defeats to both Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

RELATED: Who is Ciryl Gane’s Girlfriend? Who is the Mother of UFC Heavyweights Baby?

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Ciryl Gane UFC and baby 1
UFC

LATEST Who is Ciryl Gane’s Girlfriend? Who is the Mother of UFC Heavyweights Baby?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  51min
Jon Jones UFC 4
UFC
Jon Jones Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Bones’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18h

Now that he is the UFC Heavyweight Champion and is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all time, we have decided to take a look at the net…

Jon Jones UFC 3
UFC
Jon Jones MMA Record: ‘Bones’ Boasts Incredible 15 Wins In UFC Title Fights
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h

In the aftermath of Jon Jones becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion at UFC 285 in March, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Jon Jones….

Jon Jones Girlfriend and Family UFC
UFC
Who Is Jon Jones’ Girlfriend? Is The UFC Superstar Still Engaged To Jessie Moses?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h
Israel Adesanyas Girlfriend 1
UFC
Who Is Israel Adesanya’s Girlfriend? ‘The Last Stylebender’ Is Rumored To Be Dating Shana Evers
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h
Adobe Express 20220702 1137510
UFC
Drake places over $1.4m on UFC 287 bets including Israel Adesanya by KO
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 8 2023
62979f786704c.image
UFC
A New 21 Billion Dollar Company: UFC and WWE To Merge
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 3 2023
Arrow to top