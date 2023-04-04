Boxing

Who is Jake Paul's New OFFICIAL Girlfriend, World's Hottest Speed Skater, Jutta Leerdam?

David Evans
jutta leerdam 3
jutta leerdam 3

Social media sensation and boxing star Jake Paul has finally confirmed his relationship with Dutch speed skating Olympian Jutta Leerdam. The new couple recently took to Instagram, sharing a series of romantic photos that have left fans buzzing. So, who is Jutta Leerdam, the world’s hottest speed skater and Jake Paul’s new official girlfriend?

World’s Hottest Speed Skater, Jutta Leerdam

At just 24 years old, Jutta Leerdam has already made a significant impact in the world of speed skating. Bursting onto the international scene in 2017, Leerdam has since amassed an impressive collection of accolades.

With two gold medals at the World Sprint Championships, four golds at the European Championships, and an Olympic silver medal from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, her athletic achievements are undeniably impressive.

jutta leerdam 2
Source: Instagram/@juttaleerdam

Despite her incredible accomplishments on the ice, Leerdam has also gained fame off the rink as the ‘World’s Hottest Speed Skater.’

jutta leerdam 4
Source: Instagram/@juttaleerdam

Boasting over four million Instagram followers, she has become an influential figure in the world of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Her appearance on the cover of Elle Netherlands in June 2022 further solidified her status as a sought-after influencer and brand ambassador.

jutta leerdam 1
Source: Instagram/@juttaleerdam

The story of Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul’s budding romance began when the pair first connected through Instagram in late 2022. As their conversations progressed, the two eventually decided to spend time together in Florida, sparking rumors of a possible relationship.

It wasn’t until their recent public displays of affection on Instagram, however, that the couple confirmed their relationship status.

Leerdam and Paul Make it Instagram Official

In a series of posts, Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are seen holding hands, gazing into each other’s eyes, and enjoying each other’s company. One photo even shows the couple running hand-in-hand, with Paul playfully declaring in the caption, “I’m Dutch now.”

jake paul jutta leerdam im dutch now 2
Source: Instagram/@jakepaul

Leerdam, on the other hand, shared her own set of pictures, simply captioning the post with “That’s it.” As if to further cement their connection, Paul affectionately referred to Leerdam as “ice queen” in Dutch.

jake paul jutta leerdam thats it
Source: Instagram/@juttaleerdam

This high-profile relationship comes on the heels of Paul’s split from his ex-girlfriend, Julia Rose, in late 2022. Leerdam also recently ended a relationship with fellow speed skater Koen Verweij in August 2022.

As Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam embark on their new journey together, fans can’t help but be captivated by the romance between the world’s hottest speed skater and the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Only time will tell how the story of Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam unfolds. In the meantime, the world will be watching with bated breath as this power couple navigates the spotlight, sharing their love story with their millions of adoring (and not so adoring) fans.

jutta leerdam 3
