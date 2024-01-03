College Football

Where Is The College Football National Championship Held? Michigan vs Washington Venue

Joe Lyons
The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies will go head-to-head in the College Football National Championship on January 8, but where is the clash set to take place?

Where Is The College Football National Championship 2024?

In 2024, the College Football National Championship will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas as the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies prepare to go head-to-head for college football’s biggest prize.

Since the CFP began play in 2014, the National Championship has been held in Texas on one other occasion – when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This year, the NRG Stadium hosts the famous game for the first time in history. It is the home of the NFL franchise Houston Texans and boasts a capacity of 72,220.

The stadium opened in 2002, the same year the Texans were founded. It cost $352 million and became the first NFL facility to have a retractable roof.

It hosted two Super Bowls – XXXVIII in 2004 when the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers – and LI in 2017 when the Patriots won again vs the Atlanta Falcons.

The stadium also annually holds the Texas Bowl and Texas Kickoff. It has become a staple of college football and looks a fine venue for the National Championship.

Future College Football National Championship Venues

  • 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • 2026: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida)

The next two CFP National Championships locations have already been confirmed, with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta hosting the next edition in 2025 – the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

This stadium has hosted every SEC championship game since its opening year in 2017, notching its highest-ever attendance at the 2022 Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium held the 2018 CFP National Championship between Alabama and Georgia.

In 2026, the home of the Miami Dolphins, the Hard Rock Stadium will host the game. This was the venue in 2021 when Alabama beat Ohio State in the National Championship, but the stadium had a controlled attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
