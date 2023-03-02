UFC

When Are The UFC 285 Weigh-Ins For Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane And The Undercard Fights?

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
UFC 285 Weigh Ins Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane goes down for the UFC Heavyweight Title this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. But when are the UFC 285 weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 285.

When Is The Weigh-In For Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane?

We are just days away from the huge UFC 285 card as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for heavyweight gold at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially, before the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours later. The ceremonial weigh-ins are when the UFC athletes step on the scales in front of the media and face-off for one final time before fight night.

The weigh-in show is earlier in the day which is when the fighters officially have to make weight.

The UFC 285 official weigh-in show is on Friday, March 3. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-in commencing at 11.50am EST.

The event is closed to the public but will be broadcast live on UFC.com, the UFC YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch.

When Are The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins For UFC 285?

The UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on the same day as the official weigh-ins. The ceremonial weigh-ins are where fans and media can be in attendance to watch the fighters take to the scales, before facing-off one final time before they do battle on Saturday night in the octagon.

The UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins also take place on Friday, March 3 at approximately 7pm EST. The weigh-ins are set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Once again, fans unable to make it to the weigh-ins in person can watch the ceremonials live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Full Undercard For UFC 285

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 285. The undercard includes some more world title action in the women’s flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 5
Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 5
Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 3
Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner Lightweight 3
Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett Middleweight 3
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones Bantamweight 3
Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 3
Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas Women’s Flyweight 3
Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault Middleweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Ian Garry vs Song Kenan Welterweight 3
Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez Bantamweight 3
Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 3
Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat Bantamweight 3
Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov Lightweight 3

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: March 4, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
