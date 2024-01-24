NBA

What Is The Shortest NBA Game Of All-Time?

Ben Horlock
Basketball is one of the most exciting sports across the world. The continuous end-to-end play and superstars who regularly feature have continued to heighten its popularity year upon year.

The NBA is undoubtedly the elite league for aspiring players and has continued to produce world famous athletes since it originated in 1946.

LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant are just a few names who have gone on to earn legendary status playing in the NBA.

Stamina is one of the main attributes a star player can boast owing to the longevity of games with various extra minutes added for timeouts and overtime.

On average, NBA games can last around 2.5 hours. However, have you ever wondered what the shortest game in terms of duration of all-time is in the NBA? Let’s take a look.

Shortest NBA Game Ever

The shortest NBA game ever occurred between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in October 2013. Admittedly, this was a preseason game but the reasoning behind the early finish makes it justified.

The game had barely tipped off when the referee ended play with 5 minutes and 58 seconds left in the first quarter. Why did the game end so abruptly? Owing to players continuously slipping on the court.

The surface itself was deemed unsafe with the Bucks leading 14-9 at the time. It was definitely the right call to abandon the game to limit the chances of players picking up serious injuries.

A month before, Milwaukee unveiled the BMO Harris Bradley Center’s new court which uses a nitropanel floor system. Its main features were to absorb floor impacts and reduce the chance of injuries.

The Shortest Ever NBA Players

The shortest ever NBA player to feature in the league was legendary point guard, Muggsy Bogues. Standing at just 1.60m (5ft 3in), Bogues enjoyed a 14-career in the NBA and played for the Washington Bullets, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Earl Boykins takes the honor as the second-shortest NBA player of all-time, who is 1.65m tall (5ft 5in). He also played as a point guard and featured for the likes of Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets to name but a few. Boykins is currently the assistant coach of the UTEP Miners.

In terms of current NBA players, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kennedy Chandler is the joint-shortest. He stands at 1.80m (5ft 11 in). Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV is the same height as Chandler. They are the only two current NBA stars who are listed as being under 1.83m (6ft).

There are 12 players who are all exactly 1.83m tall who currently play in the NBA. Amongst them is 12-time All-Star Chris Paul and four-time All-Star Kyle Lowry.

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock
