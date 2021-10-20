There’s a full slate of great UEFA Champions League football scheduled for this evening, so our betting expert reveals a set of five-fold 19/1 UCL Accumulator tips and outlines how to take advantage of a Bet £10 Get £30 promotion at Boylesports.

Salzburg vs Wolfsburg

vs Wolfsburg Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev

vs Dynamo Kiev Manchester United vs Atalanta

Chelsea vs Malmo

vs Malmo Benfica vs Bayern Munich

Betting on the above teams highlighted in bold at Boylesports provides odds of approximately 19/1 – and a return of £203.57 on a £10 stake.

Wednesday’s UCL Football Accumulator Tips

Salzburg vs Wolfsburg – Salzburg to win at EVS

When playing at home at the Red Bull Arena, RB Salzburg are undefeated in eight games. Matthias Jaissle’s team is also undefeated in 20 across all competitions and have scored at home in every single game they’ve played this season, including 15 goals in their last five matches in all comps. Salzburg have scored three goals in two games in the UCL to date, too.

Wolfsburg will likely provide a stern test for the Austrian champions, but we’re backing Salzburg to keep up the good form and come away with a big home win.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev – Barcelona to win at 2/7

After losing both of their opening two group games 3-0, Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona side must win at the Camp Nou vs Dynamo Kiev to hold on to any lingering hope of progressing out of a difficult Group E.

It’s not the Barcelona side of old but, with the chips well and truly down at present, we’re backing Memphis Depay and Spanish sensation Pedri to turn on the class and get a much-needed win in this evening’s early kick-off game.

Barca to win and win well.

Manchester United vs Atalanta – Atalanta to win at 15/4

This pick is the one the whole slip hinges on…

When you look at the array of talent Manchester United have at their service: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, etc., you could be forgiven for expecting the home side to win at Old Trafford. And who knows? They just might.

But, to add some serious value to this Acca – and because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have let us down consistently on previous Accas – we are backing the Italian side that hasn’t lost away from home in five games to grab an unlikely win in Manchester.

United haven’t kept a clean sheet in eight games and have only won one of the last five games they’ve played in all competitions. The defending, in particular, from Solskjaer’s team has been horrific. So, expect Atalanta’s Columbian striker Duvan Zapata to cause a host of problems for the United backline.

Atalanta to win and pile the pressure on Solskjaer.

Chelsea vs Malmo – Chelsea to win at 1/9

It’s European champions Chelsea vs Swedish champions Malmo and, short of a major upset, anything other than Thomas Tuchel’s side improving their goal difference at Malmo’s expense is highly unlikely.

Chelsea to win and win easily.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich – Bayern to win at 1/2

Benfica beat Spanish giants Barcelona 3-0 in their last UCL game and, playing at home, it’s hard to discount them totally in this game; Jorge Jesus’ side has a puncher’s chance, at least.

Bayern Munich, however, have been on something of a tear in recent weeks. The German champions have won nine of their last ten games in all competitions and scored an astonishing 48 goals in that time, with Robert Lewandowski, who boasts four goals in this year’s UCL already, in exceptional form.

Munich have won three of the last five vs Benfica in Europe, too. There has been one draw and one win for the Portuguese side.

Bayern to win.

Tuesday’s UCL Football Accumulator Tips

Sporting Lison to win vs Besiktas

Manchester City to win vs Club Brugge

Inter Milan to beat Sheriff Tiraspol

PSG to beat RB Leipzig

Porto to win vs A.C. Milan

Placing a wager on our selection of UCL football accumulator tips at Boylesports will provide odds of around 19/1 – and a return of £203.57 on a £10 stake.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Free Bet

