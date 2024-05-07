Soccer

Report: Bayer Leverkusen Could Challenge Barcelona For 26-Year-Old Midfielder

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

The most impressive team in Europe, Bayer Leverkusen, have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Barcelona target Aleix Garcia in the summer transfer window. Xabi Alonso’s team have reportedly enquired about the player but nothing has been agreed between the two parties.

Bayer Leverkusen Could Fight Barcelona For Aleix Garcia

Having endured a trophyless 2023-24 campaign, Barcelona are preparing to raid the market in search of worthy additions. According to reports, the Blaugrana are keen on bolstering their midfield and Girona’s 26-year-old midfielder Garcia is on their radar. Barca were linked with him in January and there is speculation that they will step up their pursuit in the summer.

Garcia has been one of the standout performers in La Liga this season, chipping in with three goals and six assists in 33 matches so far. Had it not been for his brilliant performances, Girona would not have booked themselves a place in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona are well aware of his skillset and are plotting to bring him to the capital in the summer transfer window. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as Bundesliga high-fliers Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on the player.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leverkusen have enquired about Garcia, officially logging their interest. But they are still in browsing mode and have not put in a formal offer.

As per The Hard Tackle, Barcelona are confident of signing Garcia, but Leverkusen’s interest certainly complicates things.

Leverkusen Could Be An Attractive Destination For Garcia

Bayer Leverkusen have been enjoying a record-breaking campaign under Alonso. Not only have they claimed their first-ever Bundesliga title by ending Bayern Munich‘s 11-year reign, but they have also equaled Benfica’s 59-year-old unbeaten European record. Leverkusen have not lost a single game in the 2023-24 season, with their unbeaten run stretching to 48 games across all competitions. One win more and they will have the longest unbeaten run in Europe in the post-war era.

Having beaten AS Roma 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg, the German champions are also the favorites to make it to the final. Leverkusen are in the final of the DFB Pokal as well, where they will face underdogs FC Kaiserslautern.

Barcelona are one of the best clubs in history, but Leverkusen arguably have the more exciting project. With Alonso committing to stay for one more season, the Bundesliga holders will aim to go deep into the UEFA Champions League next season. Additionally, the challenge of keeping Bayern Munich at bay for another season could also interest Garcia.

Finally, the transfer to Barcelona may not sit well with Girona fans, as it will be a direct switch to a local rival. Joining Leverkusen, meanwhile, will ensure Garcia keeps his place in the hearts of Girona fans.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer

LATEST Report: Bayer Leverkusen Could Challenge Barcelona For 26-Year-Old Midfielder

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“Very upsetting and sad performance” – Paul Scholes Delivers Scathing Assessment Of Manchester United’s Performance At Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed Erik ten Hag’s men for their performance in the 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, claiming they were unimaginably easy to play against. Manchester…

UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players Who Must Fare Better In The Semi-Final 2nd Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024

Last week, we were treated to a couple of sensational semi-final first-leg clashes in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played out a scintillating 2-2 draw at…

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Has Won The Most Matches In The 21st Century
Soccer
5 Coaches With Most Wins In Top 5 European Leagues In The 21st Century: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Manchester United Crystal Palace
Soccer
Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag’s Boys Register Unwanted Record At Selhurst Park
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Premier League Trophy
Soccer
English Premier League: 10 Longest Home Unbeaten Runs In History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
Paul Merson Makes Brutal Manchester United Prediction Ahead Of Clash Against Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
Arrow to top