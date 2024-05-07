The most impressive team in Europe, Bayer Leverkusen, have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Barcelona target Aleix Garcia in the summer transfer window. Xabi Alonso’s team have reportedly enquired about the player but nothing has been agreed between the two parties.

Bayer Leverkusen Could Fight Barcelona For Aleix Garcia

Having endured a trophyless 2023-24 campaign, Barcelona are preparing to raid the market in search of worthy additions. According to reports, the Blaugrana are keen on bolstering their midfield and Girona’s 26-year-old midfielder Garcia is on their radar. Barca were linked with him in January and there is speculation that they will step up their pursuit in the summer.

Garcia has been one of the standout performers in La Liga this season, chipping in with three goals and six assists in 33 matches so far. Had it not been for his brilliant performances, Girona would not have booked themselves a place in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona are well aware of his skillset and are plotting to bring him to the capital in the summer transfer window. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as Bundesliga high-fliers Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on the player.

🚨🔴⚫️ Bayer Leverkusen have made an inquiry for Girona midfielder Aleix García as potential summer targets. Nothing close yet but he’s one of several names on Bayer list, as @QuirosRuiz reported. Barça were showing interest in January but no fresh talks as of now. pic.twitter.com/XHt3XjaFfC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2024

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leverkusen have enquired about Garcia, officially logging their interest. But they are still in browsing mode and have not put in a formal offer.

As per The Hard Tackle, Barcelona are confident of signing Garcia, but Leverkusen’s interest certainly complicates things.

Leverkusen Could Be An Attractive Destination For Garcia

Bayer Leverkusen have been enjoying a record-breaking campaign under Alonso. Not only have they claimed their first-ever Bundesliga title by ending Bayern Munich‘s 11-year reign, but they have also equaled Benfica’s 59-year-old unbeaten European record. Leverkusen have not lost a single game in the 2023-24 season, with their unbeaten run stretching to 48 games across all competitions. One win more and they will have the longest unbeaten run in Europe in the post-war era.

Having beaten AS Roma 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg, the German champions are also the favorites to make it to the final. Leverkusen are in the final of the DFB Pokal as well, where they will face underdogs FC Kaiserslautern.

Barcelona are one of the best clubs in history, but Leverkusen arguably have the more exciting project. With Alonso committing to stay for one more season, the Bundesliga holders will aim to go deep into the UEFA Champions League next season. Additionally, the challenge of keeping Bayern Munich at bay for another season could also interest Garcia.

Finally, the transfer to Barcelona may not sit well with Girona fans, as it will be a direct switch to a local rival. Joining Leverkusen, meanwhile, will ensure Garcia keeps his place in the hearts of Girona fans.