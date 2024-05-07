Soccer

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Second Leg
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Second Leg

After last week’s enthralling 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet in the winner-take-all UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday night (May 8). Continue reading to learn all about the upcoming iteration of the European Clasico.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Date, Time & Where To Watch Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg

Real Madrid will welcome Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. The game will kick off at 9 PM CET / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Wednesday.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+ and TUDN USA. Alternatives include Fubo (free trial available), TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, Univision, and Univision NOW.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Preview

Form

Real Madrid are coming into the game on the back of a solid 3-0 victory over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu found the back of the net, pulling Madrid 14 points clear of Barcelona. Later on Saturday (May 4), Barca lost 4-2 to Girona, handing Real Madrid the title with four games to spare.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile endured a disappointing weekend in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians, who have lost the German top-flight title to Bayer Leverkusen, suffered a 3-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart away from home. Bayern talisman Harry Kane scored their only goal of the evening from the penalty spot.

Team News

Los Merengues welcomed Thibaut Courtois back into the starting XI over the weekend, while Eder Militao also completed the match. Long-term absentee David Alaba is the only player who is guaranteed to sit out the Champions League semi-final second leg. Aurelien Tchouameni is carrying a knock but has been named in the matchday squad.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, has quite a few absentees to deal with. Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Dier could not complete the game against Stuttgart, while Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt are doubtful. It will be interesting to see how Thomas Tuchel deals with so many woes in the biggest match of his Bayern stint.

What Happened In The Last Game?

Bayern Munich dominated the first 20 minutes at the Allianz Arena, but a brilliant through-ball from Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr.’s instinctive finishing gave Real Madrid the lead in the 24th minute. Bayern could not return the favor in the first half but struck early in the second 45.

Leroy Sane, who missed a one-on-one chance in the first minute of the game, dispatched a thumping drive to beat Andriy Lunin at his near post in the 53rd minute. Four minutes later, Lucas Vazquez brought Jamal Musiala down inside the penalty area, gifting Bayern the opportunity to pull ahead from the penalty spot. Harry Kane took the resulting spot kick and calmly tucked it away to make it 2-1 for the hosts.

Characteristically, Real Madrid did not throw in the towel, piling men forward in search of the equalizer. The goal finally arrived in the 83rd minute, after Rodrygo won a penalty. The Player of the Match Vinicius Jr. dispatched a confident penalty to make it 2-2 in Bavaria.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Prediction

There was nothing to separate the two teams when they met in Munich, but it must go one way or the other in Madrid. We expect both teams to score on Wednesday, but the home side, who are in better form and have a more balanced squad, just might edge this one. We are backing Carlo Ancelotti’s men to nick a 2-1 win and book themselves a place in the final.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Second Leg
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
PSG Have The Highest Wage Bill In Europe
Soccer
“We are all a team and everyone plays a part” – PSG Boss Luis Enrique Urges Kylian Mbappe To Defend Ahead Of Champions League Showdown With Borussia Dortmund
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has urged his talisman Kylian Mbappe to help out in defense in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund. Enrique is…

Van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Soccer
“I am very happy here” – Virgil Van Dijk Says He Is Excited For Big Transition At Liverpool After Jurgen Klopp’s Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed he intends to continue at the club beyond the 2023-24 season, claiming he is excited to see what is in store for the…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Bayer Leverkusen Could Challenge Barcelona For 26-Year-Old Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“Very upsetting and sad performance” – Paul Scholes Delivers Scathing Assessment Of Manchester United’s Performance At Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players Who Must Fare Better In The Semi-Final 2nd Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Has Won The Most Matches In The 21st Century
Soccer
5 Coaches With Most Wins In Top 5 European Leagues In The 21st Century: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 07 2024
Arrow to top