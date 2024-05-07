After last week’s enthralling 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet in the winner-take-all UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday night (May 8). Continue reading to learn all about the upcoming iteration of the European Clasico.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Date, Time & Where To Watch Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg

Real Madrid will welcome Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. The game will kick off at 9 PM CET / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Wednesday.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+ and TUDN USA. Alternatives include Fubo (free trial available), TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, Univision, and Univision NOW.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Preview

Form

Real Madrid are coming into the game on the back of a solid 3-0 victory over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu found the back of the net, pulling Madrid 14 points clear of Barcelona. Later on Saturday (May 4), Barca lost 4-2 to Girona, handing Real Madrid the title with four games to spare.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile endured a disappointing weekend in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians, who have lost the German top-flight title to Bayer Leverkusen, suffered a 3-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart away from home. Bayern talisman Harry Kane scored their only goal of the evening from the penalty spot.

Team News

Los Merengues welcomed Thibaut Courtois back into the starting XI over the weekend, while Eder Militao also completed the match. Long-term absentee David Alaba is the only player who is guaranteed to sit out the Champions League semi-final second leg. Aurelien Tchouameni is carrying a knock but has been named in the matchday squad.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, has quite a few absentees to deal with. Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Dier could not complete the game against Stuttgart, while Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt are doubtful. It will be interesting to see how Thomas Tuchel deals with so many woes in the biggest match of his Bayern stint.

What Happened In The Last Game?

Bayern Munich dominated the first 20 minutes at the Allianz Arena, but a brilliant through-ball from Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr.’s instinctive finishing gave Real Madrid the lead in the 24th minute. Bayern could not return the favor in the first half but struck early in the second 45.

Leroy Sane, who missed a one-on-one chance in the first minute of the game, dispatched a thumping drive to beat Andriy Lunin at his near post in the 53rd minute. Four minutes later, Lucas Vazquez brought Jamal Musiala down inside the penalty area, gifting Bayern the opportunity to pull ahead from the penalty spot. Harry Kane took the resulting spot kick and calmly tucked it away to make it 2-1 for the hosts.

Characteristically, Real Madrid did not throw in the towel, piling men forward in search of the equalizer. The goal finally arrived in the 83rd minute, after Rodrygo won a penalty. The Player of the Match Vinicius Jr. dispatched a confident penalty to make it 2-2 in Bavaria.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Prediction

There was nothing to separate the two teams when they met in Munich, but it must go one way or the other in Madrid. We expect both teams to score on Wednesday, but the home side, who are in better form and have a more balanced squad, just might edge this one. We are backing Carlo Ancelotti’s men to nick a 2-1 win and book themselves a place in the final.