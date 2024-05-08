Winning the UEFA Champions League is every manager’s ultimate goal. However, thanks to breakneck competition, it is not a feat one can achieve regularly.

World-class managers understand that; they are fueled by it. They take it as a challenge to return to the competition year after year and go as deep as possible.

Most teams consider reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals a success. At this stage, there are no favorites and underdogs, as all teams get a fair shot at going the distance.

Of course, reaching the semi-finals year after year requires immense technical know-how and adaptability. This is why only five managers in UEFA Champions League history have reached the semi-finals five times or more. Continue reading to meet the masterminds and take a brief look at their legendary Champions League journies.

#5 Louis van Gaal — 5 Times

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is one of the most consistent managers in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The Dutch mastermind has reached the Champions League semi-finals an impressive five times, going the distance once.

Van Gaal reached the semi-finals for the first time with Ajax in the 1994-95 season. The Dutch outfit beat Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over two legs to set up a mouth-watering finale with AC Milan. The Italian side put up a valiant fight but ultimately succumbed to a 1-0 defeat. Van Gaal reached two more semi-finals with Ajax, one with Barcelona, and another with Bayern Munich. He took Ajax and Bayern Munich to the final in 1995-96 and 2009-10, respectively, but could not take the final step.

#4 Sir Alex Ferguson — 7 Times

One of the best managers of the 21st century, Sir Alex Ferguson reached seven UEFA Champions League semi-finals during his time in charge of Manchester United. The Scottish manager reached the final four times and won the Old Big Ears twice over the course of his illustrious career.

Ferguson took Manchester United to their first semi-final in the 1996-97 season, but they could not book a place in the final. A couple of years later, they qualified for the final and beat Bayern Munich in injury time to claim an unprecedented English Treble. Ferguson’s boys had to wait until 2007-08 for their next semi-final appearance. They reached the final once more and beat Chelsea on penalties to bring the trophy back to Manchester.

United made it to the final in 2008-09 and 2010-11 as well, but Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona bested them on both occasions.

#3 Jose Mourinho — 8 Times

Self-christened “The Special One”, Jose Mourinho has qualified for eight UEFA Champions League semi-finals in his career. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Porto manager reached the final twice and won on both occasions.

Mourinho reached his first UEFA Champions League semi-final with FC Porto in 2003-04. The Portuguese side punched above their weight and claimed the trophy, beating AS Monaco 3-0 in the final. He took Chelsea to two semi-finals in 2004-05 and 2006-07, but the Blues fell short on both occasions.

Mourinho’s next semi-final escapade came with Inter Milan in the 2009-10 season. The Nerazzurri made their way into the final and beat Bayern Munich 2-0 to take the trophy to San Siro.

The Portuguese manager guided Real Madrid to three UEFA Champions League semi-finals but Los Blancos could not find a way through. Mourinho’s last appearance in the semis came with Chelsea in the 2013-14 season.

#2 Pep Guardiola — 10 Times

Arguably the finest tactician in soccer at the moment, Pep Guardiola has qualified for 10 UEFA Champions League semi-finals in his career, reaching the final four times. He has won the coveted trophy thrice — twice with Barcelona and once with Manchester City.

Guardiola won the UEFA Champions League in his debut season. Barcelona reached the 2008-09 final and beat Manchester United 2-0 to claim the trophy. A Couple of years later, Barcelona reached their second final under Guardiola, and once more bested Manchester United to take home the ultimate prize. Lionel Messi starred with a Man of the Match performance in Barca’s 3-1 win over United.

Guardiola reached three consecutive semi-finals with Bayern Munich between the 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons, but the Bavarians could not go past the hurdle. Over the last seven years, the Spaniard has guided Manchester City to three semi-finals and two finals. The Cityzens finally went the distance in 2022-23, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final and claiming their maiden UEFA Champions League.

#1 Carlo Ancelotti — 10 Times

Carlo Ancelotti, who has also qualified for 10 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, is an expert when it comes to the tournament of champions. The Real Madrid manager has ice coursing through his veins, making him immune to rushed and bad decisions. He is also impeccable in reading his opponents, which allows him to be prepared for pretty much anything they can throw at him. Thanks to his pedigree, Ancelotti has reached five finals — would be six if Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich on May 8 — and won the competition four times.

Ancelotti reached his first semi-final with Juventus in the 1998-99 season, but it did not translate into a triumphant campaign. A couple of years later, he returned to the stage with AC Milan, and that time, it ended in glory. In the 2004-05 season, AC Milan could have had another UCL to their name, but Liverpool’s dramatic comeback from 3-0 down in the final ended their hopes. The Rossoneri had their revenge in the 2006-07 season, as they beat the Reds 2-1 in the final.

Ancelotti was the mastermind behind Real Madrid’s UCL triumph in the 2013-14 season, which ended the club’s 12-year wait for the trophy. He lifted the trophy once more in the 2021-22 season, guiding the Whites to a memorable double. Ancelotti is standing on the precipice of another dream campaign at Real Madrid, and it will not be a surprise if he turns it into reality it on June 1.