“People at times underestimate all those points” – Jamie Carragher & Thierry Henry Speculate Why Champions League Finalist Jadon Sancho Flopped At Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
CBS Sports Golazo pundits Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry have suggested external factors may have been behind Jadon Sancho’s struggles at Manchester United. The Premier League greats believe the Englishman, who has helped Borussia Dortmund to the UEFA Champions League final, does not feel settled in Manchester, which has taken a massive toll on his performances.

Jamie Carragher & Thierry Henry Share Same Opinion About Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United Struggles

Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (May 7). With a 2-0 aggregate scoreline, the Bundesliga outfit booked their ticket to the final at Wembley Stadium, reaching the stage for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Sancho, who joined Dortmund on a season-long loan from Manchester United in January, was quite impressive over two legs against PSG. After the second leg, Carragher and Henry discussed why he could not play with the same vigor in United’s colors.

The Liverpool legend began by saying:

He was brilliant wasn’t he? Fantastic. He’s not Dortmund’s player, he’s Manchester United’s player. So, United fans will be watching this game thinking. ‘We want that player, where’s that player? We haven’t seen that player for two years’.

But that is the player that they bought. Moving clubs, sometimes it’s just the kit, the feeling, the stadium. The confidence that you’ve got… it doesn’t feel the right fit at Manchester United. And that’s not just for him, that’s for a lot of players. At certain clubs, you just feel more yourself.”

Henry chimed in, saying:

It’s not easy sometimes. The shirt can be heavy, the expectation, the price tag, languages…

Getting used to the town, getting used to something different. You know people at times underestimate all those points.”

Since joining for a £73 million ($91.17 million) fee in the summer of 2021, Sancho has played 82 games for United in all competitions, scoring 12 and providing six assists.

Sancho Played Another Great Game Against PSG On Tuesday

After completing a campaign-best 12 dribbles in the Champions League semi-final first leg, Sancho produced another respectable performance in the return leg at the Parc des Princes. The 24-year-old never hesitated to take players on, combined flawlessly with midfielders, tracked back to recover the ball from deep, and held his own in duels.

Throughout the game, Sancho attempted six dribbles, pulling off three. He also played two passes into the final third, completed 17 passes, made an impressive seven recoveries, and won four duels.

