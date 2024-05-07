Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed he intends to continue at the club beyond the 2023-24 season, claiming he is excited to see what is in store for the Reds following Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

Liverpool Ready To Usher In A New Era Post Jurgen Klopp’s Departure

Klopp shook the world a couple of months ago when he announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. Many top coaches, including Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, were linked with the Liverpool job, but those rumors eventually faded.

As things stand, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot will replace Klopp at the helm, with the Reds agreeing to compensate the Dutch team to prize their coach away this summer. Neither Liverpool nor Feyenoord have officially announced Slot’s next destination, but the coach himself has revealed that the deal is done.

Virgil Van Dijk Excited About Post-Klopp Era

Over the last nine years, Klopp has turned the Reds into the winning machine, taken them to all the major honors on offer. He has also recruited all the top players currently gracing the team, including captain Van Dijk. After Klopp announced his resignation, many expected Van Dijk to leave Anfield as well, start fresh somewhere else.

The center-back, however, has no such plans, as he committed his immediate future to the 19-time English champions. Speaking to the press after Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (May 5), the Dutchman said (via The Independent):

“The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that.

“There is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news, I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus. Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.”

Van Dijk has played 268 matches under Klopp at Liverpool, scoring 23 times and providing 12 assists. His contract with Liverpool expires in June 2025.