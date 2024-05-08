Soccer

“I didn’t do enough” – Kylian Mbappe Shoulders Blame For PSG’s UEFA Champions League Defeat Against Borussia Dortmund

Sushan Chakraborty
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has admitted he did not play well enough in the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Borussia Dortmund. His comments came after the German outfit beat the Parisians 1-0 in the semi-final second-leg at the Parc des Princes.

PSG Fail To Overturn First-Leg Deficit Against Borussia Dortmund

PSG suffered a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at Signal Iduna Park on April 30. On Tuesday night (May 7), they had the opportunity to set the record straight at home and proceed to the final. Unfortunately for the home supporters, Les Parisiens not only failed to score against Dortmund but also conceded poorly from a set-piece.

In the 50th minute, Julian Brandt swung in an excellent corner toward the far post. Shockingly unmarked, Mats Hummels applied a thumping header to take the ball beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the back of the net. PSG tried to restore parity, but the woodwork got in their way a whopping four times, leading to a 2-0 aggregate win for Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe Takes Blame For Champions League Exit

One of the best players in the world, Mbappe, was below his best over two legs, which hurt PSG’s chances of qualifying for the final. After the final whistle in Paris, Mbappe shouldered the blame for PSG’s UCL exit, saying he should have been the one to score the first goal on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old said (via Forbes):

I tried to help my team as best as I could but I didn’t do enough. 

When we talk about being efficient in the boxes, I think I’m the one targeted. I’m the guy who should score goals and be decisive. When things are good, I take all the limelight and when they are not, you have to take the shadow. That’s not a problem. The first one who should have scored tonight was me. That’s life and we have to move on, me and the team.”

Mbappe lodged three shots on target and created two chances against Dortmund. He, however, misplaced all four of his attempted crosses, lost six duels, and gave away two fouls.

