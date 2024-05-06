Soccer

“Xavi does not even talk to the boy” – Vitor Roque’s Agent Slams Barcelona Boss, Threatens Summer Exit

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Vitor Roque Barcelona
Vitor Roque Barcelona

Andre Cury, who represents Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque, has slammed manager Xavi for not allowing the youngster enough minutes. Cury further claimed Xavi did not even talk to the Brazilian and threatened to facilitate a permanent move away from Catalonia if the situation did not change.

Vitor Roque Has Starved For Minutes Under Xavi

Barcelona paid a handsome €40 million ($43.02 million) fee to sign Roque from Brazilian club Athletico-PR. The 19-year-old made his La Liga debut for the Blaugrana on January 4, in a 2-1 win away at Las Palmas. At the end of January, he scored his first goal for Barca to help them to a 1-0 victory over CA Osasuna. He added another in the next game, this time propelling Barca to a 3-1 win at Deportivo Alaves.

Since then, Roque has played six matches in La Liga, starting only twice. Xavi has left him on the bench in the last three games in the Spanish top flight.

Andre Cury Sends Exit Warning To Barcelona

In an explosive interview with RAC1, Roque’s agent Cury urged Xavi to give the youngster more minutes, saying no one understood why the Spaniard was treating him this way. He also ruled out a loan spell, saying his client will only leave on a permanent transfer.

He began (via Fabrizio Romano):

No one understands why Xavi doesn’t play him and doesn’t even speak to Vitor, it’s not right.

We will discuss his future with Barça soon. He will not leave on loan. If he leaves, it will be on permanent transfer.”

Cury added:

It would be nice if he played some full matches. Xavi must show confidence to an important asset of the club…

He wants to show his quality. Look at Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid, it took two years and half to see his quality… let Vitor play.”

He also stated:

It’s not logical to sign a Brazilian international, bring him here and start playing him from the first day – then another game and then no more…

Then he scores two goals and then… disappeared. Xavi does not even talk to the boy.”

Roque’s current deal with Barcelona expires in June 2031. However, if Xavi truly does not have Roque in his plans, it will not be surprising if Barca terminate his contract long before.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Vitor Roque Barcelona
Soccer

LATEST “Xavi does not even talk to the boy” – Vitor Roque’s Agent Slams Barcelona Boss, Threatens Summer Exit

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players With Most Goal Contributions In 2023-24
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 06 2024

World-class forwards turning on the style against the best teams on the continent — it has been another breathtaking UEFA Champions League campaign for fans and neutrals. Before this week’s…

Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott Scored Against Tottenham
Soccer
Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Harvey Elliott Stars As Reds Claim Mega Premier League Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 05 2024

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool returned to winning ways in style, beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Anfield Stadium on Matchday 36 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Cody…

Phil Foden Has Been One Of The Leading Goal Contributors In Europe This Season
Soccer
FPL Heisenberg Fantasy Premier League Tips: De Bruyne And Foden Set To Tame Wolves In Gameweek 36
Author image Ben Horlock  •  May 03 2024
Barcelona Target And Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Face Stiff Competition From Two European Heavyweights For Adrien Rabiot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 03 2024
Harry Kane Was Manchester United's Top Target
Soccer
“With Harry Kane you know you get 30 goals” – Erik ten Hag Admits Manchester United Wanted To Sign Bayern Munich Ace In The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 03 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
“They have to stick to their guns” – Paul Merson Makes Straightforward Prediction For Arsenal vs Bournemouth
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 03 2024
Arrow to top