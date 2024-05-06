Andre Cury, who represents Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque, has slammed manager Xavi for not allowing the youngster enough minutes. Cury further claimed Xavi did not even talk to the Brazilian and threatened to facilitate a permanent move away from Catalonia if the situation did not change.

Vitor Roque Has Starved For Minutes Under Xavi

Barcelona paid a handsome €40 million ($43.02 million) fee to sign Roque from Brazilian club Athletico-PR. The 19-year-old made his La Liga debut for the Blaugrana on January 4, in a 2-1 win away at Las Palmas. At the end of January, he scored his first goal for Barca to help them to a 1-0 victory over CA Osasuna. He added another in the next game, this time propelling Barca to a 3-1 win at Deportivo Alaves.

Since then, Roque has played six matches in La Liga, starting only twice. Xavi has left him on the bench in the last three games in the Spanish top flight.

Andre Cury Sends Exit Warning To Barcelona

In an explosive interview with RAC1, Roque’s agent Cury urged Xavi to give the youngster more minutes, saying no one understood why the Spaniard was treating him this way. He also ruled out a loan spell, saying his client will only leave on a permanent transfer.

He began (via Fabrizio Romano):

“No one understands why Xavi doesn’t play him and doesn’t even speak to Vitor, it’s not right.

“We will discuss his future with Barça soon. He will not leave on loan. If he leaves, it will be on permanent transfer.”

Cury added:

“It would be nice if he played some full matches. Xavi must show confidence to an important asset of the club…

“He wants to show his quality. Look at Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid, it took two years and half to see his quality… let Vitor play.”

He also stated:

“It’s not logical to sign a Brazilian international, bring him here and start playing him from the first day – then another game and then no more…

“Then he scores two goals and then… disappeared. Xavi does not even talk to the boy.”

Roque’s current deal with Barcelona expires in June 2031. However, if Xavi truly does not have Roque in his plans, it will not be surprising if Barca terminate his contract long before.