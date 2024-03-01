At 31-27, the Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference. They would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. Golden State still has time to try and get one of the top six seeds and avoid playing extra games before the playoffs. The Warriors are not winning as consistently in 2023-24 as they had been in the past.

One player who has taken a step back in terms of production this season is SF Andrew Wiggins. The 29-year-old was a crucial piece of Golden State’s NBA title in 2022. He is averaging just (12.1) points per game this season. His lowest season average with the Warriors. On top of all that, Wiggins is currently away from the tea. He is dealing with a “serious” family matter and is out indefinitely.

Andrew Wiggins is expected to return this season for the Warriors

On Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr revealed to the media that Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a “serious” family matter. Kerr could not go into detail any further on the situation. Wiggins is not taking a leave of absence from the team and they’re not quite sure when he will return. Last season, Wiggins had a somewhat similar situation happen. He missed Golden State’s final 25 games of the 2022-23 regular season due to an undisclosed family matter.

The Warriors have another 24 games left this season after their win on Thursday vs. the Knicks. Wiggins has missed their last two games in a row because of the “serious: family matter. Golden State will give Wiggins the time he needs to get his family situated and then return to the lineup. He’s played in 51 of their 58 games this season and has made 40 starts. His (10.7) field-goal attempts per game are the lowest of his career.

With how Wiggins is trending, the question arises, does he need a change of scenery this offseason? The 29-year-old is in his 5th season with the Golden State Warriors and is struggling offensively. Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga has stepped up and become a key contributor for the Warriors. He’s seeing the ball far more than Wiggins has recently. Wiggins is under contract with the Warriors for two more seasons and has a player option in 2026-27. Will he still be on the team by then, or will the all-star SF be moved this offseason?