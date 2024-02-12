NBA

Veteran forward Marcus Morris is leaning towards joining the Timberwolves via a buyout

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Marcus Morris Sixers pic
Marcus Morris Sixers pic

Last Thursday was the NBA trade deadline and it was slower than usual. However, teams in playoff contention did what they could to improve their roster. The 76ers traded Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris in a three-team deal between the Sixers, Bucks, and Pacers. 

The Sixers acquired SG Buddy Hield, Milwaukee got Patrick Beverley, and Marcus Morris landed on the Pacers. However, Indiana traded Morris for another deal and he landed with the Spurs. Morris has not shown up the San Antonio’s facilities yet and will likely be a buyout candidate. His former teammate Patrick Beverley reported on his podcast that Morris is leaning towards joining the Timberwolves.

When will Marcus Morris be bought out by the Spurs?


Sources say that Marcus Morris is expected to work a buyout with San Antonio. The veteran PG was shipped off by the Sixers at the deadline. It was a homecoming for the 34-year-old who was born in Philadelphia. That quickly came to an end after just 37 games for Morris in 2023-24. No deal has been done just yet in his buyout, but his former teammate says Morris wants to join the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley broke the news on his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

The Timberwolves would be a strong contender for Morris to join. At 36-16, Minnesota is currently first in the Western Conference. In 37 games for the Sixers this season. Morris made seven starts. He was averaging (6.7) points and (2.9) rebounds per game. Additionally, his (.400) field goal percentage was a huge addition to his success this season. This is now the third time that Morris has been traded mid-season.


At this stage in his career. Marcus Morris is a role player. That doesn’t mean he can’t be effective in the playing time he does get. He could be a legit depth piece off the bench for Minnesota if they do end up signing the 34-year-old. As of now, there has been no buyout and Morris is technically still a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
