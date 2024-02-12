Last Thursday was the NBA trade deadline and it was slower than usual. However, teams in playoff contention did what they could to improve their roster. The 76ers traded Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris in a three-team deal between the Sixers, Bucks, and Pacers.

The Sixers acquired SG Buddy Hield, Milwaukee got Patrick Beverley, and Marcus Morris landed on the Pacers. However, Indiana traded Morris for another deal and he landed with the Spurs. Morris has not shown up the San Antonio’s facilities yet and will likely be a buyout candidate. His former teammate Patrick Beverley reported on his podcast that Morris is leaning towards joining the Timberwolves.

When will Marcus Morris be bought out by the Spurs?

Marcus Morris Leaning Towards Joining Timberwolves https://t.co/ZpZU47XjbS — RealGM (@RealGM) February 12, 2024



Sources say that Marcus Morris is expected to work a buyout with San Antonio. The veteran PG was shipped off by the Sixers at the deadline. It was a homecoming for the 34-year-old who was born in Philadelphia. That quickly came to an end after just 37 games for Morris in 2023-24. No deal has been done just yet in his buyout, but his former teammate says Morris wants to join the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley broke the news on his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

The Timberwolves would be a strong contender for Morris to join. At 36-16, Minnesota is currently first in the Western Conference. In 37 games for the Sixers this season. Morris made seven starts. He was averaging (6.7) points and (2.9) rebounds per game. Additionally, his (.400) field goal percentage was a huge addition to his success this season. This is now the third time that Morris has been traded mid-season.

Of the players available via buyout, Marcus Morris is probably one of the ones that most closely resembles a helpful player, he can still shoot it and brings a bit of an edge, but that man has never seen an opportunity to face up and jab step for 7 seconds that he didn’t like https://t.co/YliA7acsfs — Brandon Beck (@BrandonBeck4) February 12, 2024



At this stage in his career. Marcus Morris is a role player. That doesn’t mean he can’t be effective in the playing time he does get. He could be a legit depth piece off the bench for Minnesota if they do end up signing the 34-year-old. As of now, there has been no buyout and Morris is technically still a member of the San Antonio Spurs.