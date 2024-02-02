NBA

Are the Timberwolves looking to trade for depth at PG before the deadline next week?

At 34-14, the Timberwolves are first in the Western Conference. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 and are on a two-game win streak. Additionally, Minnesota is an excellent 18-4 at home in 2023-24. Just yesterday, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were selected as reserves for the all-star game. 

Even at first place in the West, the Timberwolves feel like they can still improve their roster. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Minnesota could be interested in adding a backup PG. He detailed how the team might already have a few players in mind. Tyus Jones, Bones Hyland, and Monte Morris are all in the running. The trade deadline is next Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Will the Timberwolves make a trade for PG depth?


The first player Minnesota reportedly has an interest in is Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards. He started his career with the Timberwolves. Jones played his first four professional seasons for Minnesota. After that, he was with Memphis for four seasons before he signed with the Wizards this offseason. There are reports that Washington might be interested in Moving Jones before the deadline. If that’s true, the Timberwolves would certainly try and make a trade happen.

Even if Jones remains with the Wizards, there are two other players that Minnesota would potentially trade for. Bones Hyland is with the LA Clippers after being traded from the Nuggets last season. With James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the Clippers, the 23-year-old has struggled to get playing time. He’s played in 19 of their 46 games this season and has made two starts. Hyland could fit well next to veteran PG Mike Conley. The former first-round pick could be a spark of offense off the bench if he were traded to the Timberwolves.


Finally, there is Monte Morris from the Detroit Pistons. Of the three candidates in this article, Morris feels like the least likely to happen. The 28-year-old has played in only four games this season. He missed the first 43 games of the season due to injury and only within the last two weeks. In 2022-23, Morris was with the Wizards where he played in 62 games and made 61 starts. If the Timberwolves want to add depth at PG, they’ll need to act quickly. The deadline is next Thursday.

Arrow to top