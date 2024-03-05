Soccer

UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16: Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Bayern Munich Lazio Champions League Clash

An uncharacteristically out-of-sorts Bayern Munich will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ahead of Italian powerhouse Lazio. Continue reading to learn all the key details about the do-or-die Round-of-16 encounter.

UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16: Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio – Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch

Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich will welcome Lazio to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash. The game will kick off at 8 PM GMT / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Tuesday (March 5).

Fans in the United States can catch the game live on CBS, Univision, Univision NOW, and TUDN USA. Streaming options include Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, and ViX. Meanwhile, in the UK, the game will be live on TNT Sports 1. One can also watch the drama unfold via the streaming service Discovery+. DAZN will broadcast the game in Canada.

Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio: Preview

Team Form

Bayern Munich have been all over the place this season. They have already crashed out of the DFB-Pokal, are trailing leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the Bundesliga race, and will need to play their best game to knock Lazio out of the UEFA Champions League.

The Bavarians have already announced they will part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Although the German tactician has insisted he and his staff will give their all until the end of the campaign, team morale is understandably low.

Bayern are coming into Tuesday’s game on the back of a demoralizing 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg. In the last five matches across competitions, Bayern have lost thrice, won once, and drawn the other game.

Lazio, too, have not been at their best lately. The Biancocelesti have collected 40 points from 27 games, which has left them in ninth place in the Serie A rankings. In their last five games across competitions, Lazio have won twice and lost thrice. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in their final before jetting off for their UEFA Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

Team News

Bayern Munich will be without center-back Dayot Upamecano, courtesy of his red card in the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg against Lazio. Former Tottenham Hotspur man Eric Dier is likely to fill in as his replacement. Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Noel Aseko-Nkili, Noussair Mazraoui, and Kingsley Coman are also out of Tuesday’s decider, while Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are doubts.

Maurizio Sarri, meanwhile, does not have as many absentees. Nicolo Rovella and Patric are the only two players missing the game, with both players scheduled to return to action toward the end of March.

Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio: Prediction

Tuchel’s Bayern Munich have looked mediocre at best this season, but so have Sarri’s Lazio. Of course, the Italians have a slender advantage coming into the Champions League Round-of-16 clash. However, we are not sure it will be enough to keep the six-time European champions at bay. We are predicting Bayern Munich to seal a 3-1 win and progress to the quarter-finals.

