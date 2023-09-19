Just over three months after Manchester City were crowned the kings of Europe, UEFA Champions League is back with another mouth-watering campaign. French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and German juggernauts Borussia Dortmund are set to headline the first day of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 action, and below, we will tell you all you need to know about the impending showdown.

PSG VS. Borussia Dortmund: Date, Time, & Venue

Luis Enrique’s PSG will welcome Edin Terzic’s Dortmund to their iconic Parc des Princes Stadium for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 clash on Tuesday (September 19). The match will kick off at 9:00 PM local time (3:00 PM ET | 12:00 PM PT).

PSG VS. Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch In The U.S.

Fans in the United States can watch one of the best matches of Matchday 1 live on Paramount+. You can also catch the high-octane clash on ViX.

PSG VS. Borussia Dortmund: Current Form & Head-To-Head

PSG and Borussia Dortmund are two of the most entertaining teams in the UEFA Champions League this season. Both have an abundance of pace, know how to create chances at will, and have demonstrated poor defending in the past. If things fall in place, there should be plenty of goals in today’s fixture.

The hosts are not coming into the match in great shape. Last weekend, they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1, which caused them to slip to fifth place in the league standings. They have played five games so far this season, winning twice, drawing twice, and losing once. Given the firepower they have at their disposal, it is hardly a satisfactory return.

Dortmund, too, have dropped points in the Bundesliga this term. Playing four games, they have drawn twice and won twice, which has left them in seventh place in the German top-flight rankings.

PSG and Dortmund’s first and only Champions League meeting came in the Round of 16 of the 2019-20 season. The Germans secured a 2-1 win in the first leg but fell to a 2-0 defeat in the return clash, thus crashing out of the competition.

PSG VS. Borussia Dortmund: Prediction

PSG and Borussia Dortmund are both still finding their feet, and a win on Tuesday would give their morale a massive boost. While the game could still go either way, PSG have the lead on paper. They have an experienced coach in Enrique, one of the best players in the world in Mbappe, and the obvious home advantage. We predict a 3-1 victory for Les Parisiens on Matchday 1.