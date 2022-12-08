We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Fresh off the back of yet another victory at the weekend, Tyson Fury has voiced his opinion on the current heavyweight landscape and where the challengers sit. ‘The Gypsy King’ believes that a fight between fellow Brit, Joe Joyce, and former foe, Deontay Wilder, would be a sensational fight to make.

Gypsy King Calls For Wilder vs Joyce

After boxing Derek Chisora this past weekend for the third time, winning via 10th Round stoppage, Tyson Fury wants to see some of his fellow heavyweights throw down against each other.

Fury is never one to hold his breath or keep his opinions to himself, and he has once again been expressing his views about the heavyweight division, who should fight who next and what the best fights to make are.

The most recent fight that the WBC World Heavyweight Champion has mentioned is a fight between Deontay Wilder and Joe Joyce. Fury has shared the ring with Wilder on three occasions, beating him twice after controversially drawing with the big American the first time.

The unbeaten Englishman hasn’t yet shared a ring with Joyce professionally, but has shared plenty of rounds in sparring over the years with the ‘Juggernaut’. Fury believes a fight between the pair would be an absolute barnstormer and is a great fight to make.

The 34-year-old has this to say in his Chisora post-fight press conference on a potential fight between Joyce and Wilder, if it happens next year:

The 34-year-old has this to say in his Chisora post-fight press conference on a potential fight between Joyce and Wilder, if it happens next year:

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who can take Deontay Wilder’s power.

“Joyce is a juggernaut. That’s a fight I’d love to see. If I fight Usyk, maybe Joyce can fight Wilder. Who here wouldn’t want to see that?

“Who wouldn’t want to see the world’s toughest man take on the world’s biggest puncher? That would be fantastic.”

It looks like Fury is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk for all four heavyweight world title belts in 2023. That is a fight that boxing fans are desperate to see, so lets hope it gets over the line and is made as soon as possible.

Fury looks like the slight favorite in the early market, but we all know how good Usyk is after his two victories over Britain's Anthony Joshua.

In the meantime, the likes of Joyce vs Wilder and Joshua vs Whyte are some brilliant fights to see who could be next in line for the eventual winner between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.