Top 5 Players Who Have Scored the Most League Goals in 2024-25: Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Stars

Sushan Chakraborty
Erling Haaland Was The Fifth Highest Scorer In 2023-24 UEFA Champions League
Manchester City has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, winning five of their seven games. Pep Guardiola’s team is easily one of the most balanced outfits out there, featuring multiple matchwinners. However, if we had to pick just one player who has been the most consistent difference-maker, we would undoubtedly give the honors to Erling Haaland.

Like the previous couple of seasons, the Norwegian has hit the ground running in the English top flight, winning nine points for Man City with his goals. Continue reading to check out how many he has scored and where he ranks on this list of the top five goalscorers across the top five European leagues. Let’s begin!

#5 Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan): 7 Goals in Serie A

Marcus Thuram Is one of the Leading Scorers in Europe
Marcus Thuram Was Directly Involved In 26 Serie A Goals In 2023-24

Kicking off the list is Inter Milan ace Marcus Thuram, who has scored seven times in as many matches in Serie A. The French striker averages a goal every 78 minutes in the Italian top flight this term.

Thuram has helped Inter Milan win four points in Serie A this term, helping his team climb up to second place in the rankings with 14 points. Thuram must keep up the good work to help the reigning champions dethrone current leaders Napoli and secure a successful title defense.

#4 Mateo Retegui (Atalanta): 7 Goals in Serie A

Mateo Retegui Is one of the Highest Scorers in Europe
Mateo Retegui Has Been in Blistering Form This Season

Level with Inter Milan ace Marcus Thuram on seven goals in as many games, we have Atalanta center-forward Mateo Retegui. However, since the 25-year-old has played fewer minutes, he has a better goal-to-minute average of 67.

Despite Retegui’s stunning showings, Atalanta has not been able to live up to expectations in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are currently toiling in eighth place in the rankings with 10 points — three points adrift of fourth-placed Lazio.

#3 Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt): 8 Goals in the Bundesliga

Omar Marmoush
Omar Marmoush Has Helped Frankfurt Climb to 3rd Place in Bundesliga Rankings

Easily the most surprising name on this list, Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Omar Marmoush has pleasantly surprised fans with his performances this season. The 25-year-old center-forward has scored eight times in the Bundesliga, playing just six games. Marmoush, who has a goal-to-minute average of 63, is currently the leading scorer in the German top flight.

Except for the Bundesliga opener against Borussia Dortmund, which ended in a 2-0 defeat for Frankfurt, Marmoush has scored in every game, helping his side clinch six points. He has also shown his creative side this term, chipping in with four assists. Thanks to Marmoush, Frankfurt is in third place in the Bundesliga rankings, sitting just a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona): 10 Goals in La Liga

Robert Lewandowski Is One Of The Highest-Paid Players In La Liga
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski is the Leading Scorer in La Liga This Season

Barcelona has been in top shape under new manager Hansi Flick, amassing 24 points from nine games and opening up a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga rankings. It has of course been a team effort, but it would be unjust not to give a special shoutout to the league’s leading scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has been in red-hot form in La Liga, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in nine matches. His goals have secured nine points for Barcelona this term. The 36-year-old has also scored twice in two games in the UEFA Champions League.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 10 Goals in the Premier League

Erling Haaland Scored The Second Highest Goals In First Half Of 2024
Erling Haaland Is One Of The Highest-Paid Players In Europe

Scoring a whopping 10 goals in seven matches in the Premier League, Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland has claimed the top spot on this list. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has scored four goals more than Chelsea ace Cole Palmer (joint second-highest with Bryan Mbeumo).

Haaland has scored two hat-tricks in the Premier League this season, with those coming against Ipswich Town and West Ham United in consecutive matches. His last Premier League goal came in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on September 22. The 24-year-old has failed to find the back of the net on the last two Matchdays.

Arrow to top