Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says United Passed on the Opportunity to Sign Sought-After Premier League Forward

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Manchester United had the opportunity to sign Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins in the summer of 2023. However, the club decided to pass on the opportunity, signing Rasmus Hojlund instead.

The most successful team in English soccer, Manchester United found themselves without an out-and-out goalscorer in the summer of 2023. Reports linked many proven goalscorers with a move, but Man Utd chose to bet on young Danish center-forward Hojlund, with the club paying a €73.9 million ($81.03 million) fee to sign him from Atalanta.

The 21-year-old has been a bit of a hit-and-miss since his big-money move from Italy, failing to attain consistency.

Manchester United Rejected Ollie Watkins for Rasmus Hojlund

According to Italian journalist Romano, Man Utd had plenty of options in the summer of 2023, including Aston Villa talisman Watkins. However, they only had eyes for Hojlund.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

I’ve also been asked about a story involving United and Ollie Watkins in 2023, as it’s been claimed that they decided not to sign the Aston Villa striker, focusing instead on Ramus Hojlund.

My information is that they had multiple options on the table, not only Watkins, but they consider Hojlund a huge talent for the future with big potential, so their number one choice in 2023 was always Hojlund.”

He concluded by adding:

Was it the right decision? Personally, I would not criticize Hojlund – he needs time but he’s talented and a very good player, though it’s probably true that an experienced striker next to him would have helped United.

In hindsight, signing Watkins probably would have served United better, at least in the short run. The England international hit his career high in the 2023-24 season, bagging 19 goals and 13 assists in 37 Premier League matches. His invaluable goal contributions helped the Villans secure a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. The 28-year-old has been in excellent form this season as well, scoring four goals and providing three assists in nine games across competitions.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has only scored 17 goals and provided two assists for Man Utd in 48 matches. However, it is to be noted that he is still just 21 and is playing in his second season in England. So, if he keeps his head down and works hard, his numbers should only get better.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
