Soccer

“We Don’t Know That Now” – Barcelona Sporting Director Deco Addresses Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyokeres Rumors

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
Barcelona Sporting Director Deco

La Liga leaders Barcelona has been linked with Manchester City ace Erling Haaland and Sporting CP front-man Viktor Gyokeres in recent months. Addressing these rumors, Sporting Director Deco said the club was not in the market for a center-forward, as Robert Lewandowski was doing a cracking job.

According to reports, Barcelona are eager to bolster their attack ahead of the 2025-26 season, as current first-choice center-forward Lewandowski will be 37 when the next campaign gets underway. Manchester City goalmachine Haaland and in-form Sporting dynamite Gyokeres are reportedly the two players on Barca’s radar.

Both Haaland and Gyokeres have been firing on all cylinders this season. While the Norwegian has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions, the Swede has 23 goals and four assists to his name in 18 appearances across tournaments. Haaland’s future at City is reportedly a little dicey, as Pep Guardiola is likely to depart at the end of the 2024-25 season. Gyokeres, meanwhile, is poised to take the next step after bossing the Primeira Liga in the last couple of seasons.

Deco Says Barcelona Is Only Focused on the Present with Robert Lewandowski

In an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Deco addressed the links with Haaland and Gyokeres.

The ex-Portugal star said (via Sports Mole):

First, we have to know if Haaland is what we want for the future. We don’t know that now. At the moment we don’t want any nine. 

We have Robert. We are not planning anything with any ‘9’. When the time comes to make a decision, I have to make it because I am the one at the club. We will consider the options, but I don’t think this is the time to talk about any player.”

On Gyokeres, he added:

He is a good player, he has been scoring goals for a long time in Portugal, we know him as well as others, but he is not our priority today, nor are we looking for a nine to replace Robert.

We want Lewandowski to continue to be happy, scoring goals and at least to continue for one more season. We have won things and he is happy to be here.

Lewandowski has recaptured his form from Bayern Munich days under Hansi Flick. The Poland international has played 17 games since the start of the season, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the Blaugrana runs until June 30, 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
Soccer

LATEST “We Don’t Know That Now” – Barcelona Sporting Director Deco Addresses Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyokeres Rumors

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona To Reinforce Key Position Amid Persistent Injuries to First-Choice Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona will sign a new left-winger in the coming transfer windows. According to the journalist, Barca made the call after Ansu Fati suffered…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Report: Arsenal Has Been Scouting €35 Million Man Since Start of the Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024

Premier League aspirants Arsenal have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor since the start of the 2024-25 season. Fellow Premier League clubs, Aston Villa and…

England Team
Soccer
UEFA Nations League: Greece vs England – Where to Watch in US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2024
Arsenal Forward Gabriel Martinelli
Soccer
“They Are Both Tough to Beat” – Arsenal Forward Gabriel Martinelli Names His Toughest Opponents in the Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer
“I Was a Little Bit Surprised” – Pundit Says New Liverpool Signing May Not Be a Good Fit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Report: Chelsea Faces Competition From Two Premier League Clubs for Primeira Liga Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 13 2024
Arrow to top