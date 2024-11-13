La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. The 22-year-old center-back has been in impressive form for the Premier League outfit this season and is drawing interest from many prominent teams across Europe.

Real Madrid and Barcelona Eyeing Move for Murillo

According to Spanish outlet Diario SPORT, La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in bolstering their defense, possibly during the winter transfer window.

Since most clubs prefer not to sell their top players in the middle of a season, options are rather limited. Nottingham Forest, however, is an exception, as the club’s owner is prepared to sell Murillo for the right price. Thus, the Brazilian has emerged as a person of interest for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the clubs contemplating tabling an offer for him.

Murillo has been with Nottingham Forest since joining from Brazilian outfit Corinthians on August 31, 2023. He possesses impressive physical attributes, is technically sound, and has innate leadership skills. This season, he has played every available minute for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (11 games), scoring once and helping his club climb to fifth place in the rankings.

Murillo’s contract with the club expires on June 30, 2028.

Real Madrid Needs Murillo More Than Barcelona

At the request of manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona tried to sign a center-back in the summer transfer window. However, due to economic constraints, the Blaugrana failed to pull it off. They are poised to come again, with their sights set firmly on Murillo. According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), Murillo’s technical proficiency, physicality, and ability to slot into the left-back position if needed make him a worthy candidate for Barcelona.

While La Liga leaders Barcelona will undoubtedly benefit from Murillo’s addition, they can easily survive without reinforcing their defense this season. Real Madrid, however, does not have that luxury.

Los Blancos lost Eder Militao to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear on November 9. With David Alaba still recovering from last season’s ACL tear, Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger and Jesus Vallejo as first-team center-backs. Los Merengues are also without a right-back, with natural option Dani Carvajal (ACL) and backup Lucas Vazquez (muscle) both on the treatment table.

Real Madrid needs to bolster their defense to remain competitive this season, and signing Murillo in January seems like a foolproof option.