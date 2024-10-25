After what felt like a never-ending three-week hiatus, the UEFA Champions League sprung back to life with 18 action-packed encounters on Matchdays 3 across October 22 and 23. The clash between last season’s finalists, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and the renewal of hostilities between two familiar foes, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, headlined the Gameweek. Both games lived up to expectations, at least for fans of the Spanish clubs, as Madrid and Barca took their German opponents to the cleaners. Los Blancos came away with a thrilling 5-2 comeback victory over Dortmund whereas the Blaugrana humbled Bayern 4-1 at home, ending a nine-year losing streak against the Bavarians.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were not the only teams that stood out on Matchday 3. Premier League duo Aston Villa and Liverpool maintained their 100% record in the competition by picking up wins over Bologna (2-0) and RB Leipzig (1-0), respectively. Manchester City claimed a commanding 5-0 win over Sparta Prague whereas AS Monaco hammered Red Star Belgrade 5-1. Scottish giants Celtic also produced a fine performance, holding Atalanta to a goalless draw away from home.

In the list below, we will tip our hat to the week’s most impactful performers. Continue reading to take a look at the five standout players from Champions League Matchday 3.

#5 Mattia Perin – Juventus

Unlike the other four players on the list, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin did not end up on the winning side. But his performance was easily one of the best of the Gameweek. The 31-year-old goalkeeper almost single-handedly kept Juventus in the game against VfB Stuttgart, making one spectacular save after another. He also denied Enzo Millot from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, pushing his strike wide of the post and behind for a corner. Unfortunately, he was let down by his defense right at the end, who were easily fooled by Millot’s clever movement. The right-winger then proceeded to set up El Bilal Toure for a simple tap-in.

Over the course of the game, Perin made seven saves, facing an xGOT of 3.06. He also made 10 recoveries and completed 23 passes with 85% accuracy.

#4 Matheus Nunes – Manchester City

One of the favorites for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, Manchester City extended their unbeaten run in the competition on Matchday 3, claiming a commanding 5-0 victory over Sparta Prague. Erling Haaland grabbed headlines with his brace, but we feel midfielder Matheus Nunes was the standout performer in the midweek clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portugal international had a decent first half, but he truly came alive in the second 45, scoring a goal and bagging two assists. In the 64th minute, the 26-year-old floated a fine cross from the left side, allowing John Stones to head it in from close range. Four minutes later, Nunes played an inch-perfect through ball to Haaland, sending him one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The Norwegian unsurprisingly applied a fine finish to send the ball into the bottom-right corner.

In the 86th minute, Nunes drew a foul from Angelo Preciado inside the area, winning a penalty. Although he is not the designated penalty taker, City let him take it. The central midfielder did not disappoint, slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner. Over the course of the game, Nunes also created three chances, won nine duels, pulled off four dribbles, and delivered three accurate crosses.

#3 Takumi Minamino – AS Monaco

Former Liverpool attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino is on a dream run at AS Monaco, scoring goals and creating chances for fun. He brought his A-game to the Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade, directly contributing to three goals and helping his team to a 5-1 victory.

Minamino drew first blood for AS Monaco in the 20th minute, benefitting from Red Star’s hesitation and sending Wilfried Singo’s delivery into the back of the net. The Serbian side stopped playing thinking Minamino was offside, but a VAR check confirmed that Silas Mvumpa had played him on. Mimanino doubled his money in the 70th minute, applying a cool finish from inside the area. The 29-year-old turned provider for Monaco’s fifth goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, setting up Maghnes Akliouche with a perfectly weighted pass.

On Champions League Matchday 3, Minamino also created two chances, made five recoveries, and won three duels.

#2 Raphinha – Barcelona

Barcelona beat Bayern Munich for the first time in nine years on October 23, and Raphinha was the main catalyst behind it. The in-form winger was at his sublime best, scoring a stunning hat-trick in the Blaugrana’s 4-1 win.

Raphinha fired Barcelona into the lead in the first minute, cleverly beating the offside trap to latch on to Fermin Lopez’s delivery before rounding off Manuel Neuer and sending the ball into the back of the net. Raphinha added another just before half-time, cutting in from the left side and curling the ball into the bottom-right corner. Raphinha completed his first Champions League hat-trick in the 56th minute, and it was another moment of magic from the Brazilian. He superbly controlled Lamine Yamal’s delivery with his chest before beating Min-Jae Kim and Dayot Upamecano in a foot race and catching Neuer off guard with a low finish. His world-class performance deservedly saw him take home the Man of the Match award at the end of the game.

Before Hansi Flick took him off in the 75th minute, Raphinha created two chances, attempted two dribbles, and won three ground duels.

#1 Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

A day before Raphinha stunned Bayern Munich, his compatriot Vinicius Jr. left Borussia Dortmund dumbfounded with an equally breathtaking performance. Granted Vinicius Jr. did not exactly come to life in the first half, but his second 45 was easily one of the best we have ever seen in the UEFA Champions League. Down by two goals, Real Madrid needed someone to lead by example. And Vinicius Jr. answered the call louder than any of his peers.

After Antonio Rudiger gave Real Madrid a lifeline with his header in the 60th minute, it was Vinicius Jr. who scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute, tapping the ball in from the left side of the box. Lucas Vazquez put Madrid in front in the 83rd minute, but the team, and especially Vinicius Jr., were not looking to sit back. In the 86th minute, the jet-heeled Brazilian scored a mesmerizing solo goal, running almost the entirety of the pitch before cutting in and sending the ball into the bottom-right corner. Vinicius Jr. claimed his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick in the third minute of stoppage time. He skipped past Niklas Sule and then Waldemar Anton before firing the ball into the roof of the net, making it 5-2 for Los Blancos.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or favorite also created a couple of chances, completed five dribbles, made three recoveries, and won six ground duels. A Golden Ball-winning display indeed!