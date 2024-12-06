Soccer

‘You Can Never Settle’ – Lionel Messi Reveals What He Expects to See From Barcelona

Sushan Chakraborty
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Lionel Messi Is a Barcelona Icon
Lionel Messi Is a Barcelona Icon

Club legend Lionel Messi has expressed his desire to see Barcelona win La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, once again emerging as the most dominant club in European soccer. He also sent a message to present and future Barca players, urging them never to settle for second place.

Barcelona Have Not Been at Their Best in Recent Years

La Liga giants Barcelona are one of the most popular clubs in Europe. They have a rich history, have developed some of the best players in history, including Messi, and have a long-standing tradition of competing for the biggest trophies. Since their inception in 1899, Barcelona have won 27 La Liga titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, and 31 Copas del Rey, among other honors.

Barcelona enjoyed their best years between 2005 and 2016, as they won seven La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and four Copas del Rey. They also won two Trebles in that span (2009, 2015).

Since then, the Catalan giants have been in a bit of a rut, failing to win another UEFA Champions League and adding three La Liga titles to their tally. Their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, meanwhile, have won four La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies since 2015-16.

Lionel Messi Wants Barca to Return to the Summit

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer (672 goals) Messi has been one of the biggest catalysts to their success in the 21st century. Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, Messi said he expected current and future Barca stars to bring the glory days back to the club.

I hope that the club can return to what it always was,” said Messi.

As well as being a world reference, which it never stopped being, always fighting to win titles until the end of each season.”

He added:

As a Barça player, you can never settle for being second or not winning, because the members and the fans demand the most from you. Being the best club in the world entails very high demands. I would love to see Barca win La Liga, the Cup, and also the Champions League again. And in the years that it can’t, at least compete until the last moment.

Barcelona has been fairing well this season. Hansi Flick’s men sit at the top of the La Liga rankings and are in a favorable position to automatically qualify for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
