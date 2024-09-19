Barcelona forward Ansu Fati reportedly has complete trust in Hansi Flick’s vision and is eager to show he has what he takes to succeed at his boyhood club.

Ansu Fati Has Fallen Down The Pecking Order At Barcelona

When he first broke through the ranks at Barcelona in 2020, Fati was seen as the next big thing in soccer. Such was Barca’s faith in the La Masia star that they gave him Lionel Messi‘s iconic No. 10 jersey following the superstar’s departure. Unfortunately, Fati’s poor fitness record has so far kept him from fulfilling his potential.

Fati tore his meniscus just a couple of months into the 2020-21 campaign and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The following season, he battled niggling injuries throughout and finished with only 10 appearances in La Liga. The 2022-23 season proved to be his best at Barca, as he scored seven times and provided four assists in 36 La Liga matches, helping the team clinch the title.

The Blaugrana, however, did not guarantee him regularity for the 2023-24 season. As a result, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan. Fati had an injury-stricken spell at Brighton as well and returned to Catalonia after scoring four times in 27 games in all competitions.

Ansu Fati Fully Committed To Excel Under Hansi Flick

Unlike his predecessor Xavi, Flick has not loaned Fati out, and the 21-year-old is determined to take the opportunity to prove that he belongs. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Fati has complete faith in Flick and is raring to show what he has got.

Fati, who recently recovered from a foot injury, was eager to make his season debut in last weekend’s clash with Girona. However, Flick and his staff took a cautious approach and chose to keep him for the UEFA Champions League opener against Monaco on Thursday, September 19. Fati has expectedly made the first-team squad and should make his debut under Flick at Stade Louis II.

According to the aforementioned source, Fati has become more communicative than before and worked extensively on his physicality. He has reportedly strengthened his upper body without compromising on his nimble footwork. He is also developing an excellent relationship with Robert Lewandowski and fellow La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal. It will be interesting to see if their chemistry shines through under the floodlights in Monaco tonight.