Soccer

Report: Barcelona Forward Determined To Revive Career Under Hansi Flick

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati reportedly has complete trust in Hansi Flick’s vision and is eager to show he has what he takes to succeed at his boyhood club.

Ansu Fati Has Fallen Down The Pecking Order At Barcelona

When he first broke through the ranks at Barcelona in 2020, Fati was seen as the next big thing in soccer. Such was Barca’s faith in the La Masia star that they gave him Lionel Messi‘s iconic No. 10 jersey following the superstar’s departure. Unfortunately, Fati’s poor fitness record has so far kept him from fulfilling his potential.

Fati tore his meniscus just a couple of months into the 2020-21 campaign and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The following season, he battled niggling injuries throughout and finished with only 10 appearances in La Liga. The 2022-23 season proved to be his best at Barca, as he scored seven times and provided four assists in 36 La Liga matches, helping the team clinch the title.

The Blaugrana, however, did not guarantee him regularity for the 2023-24 season. As a result, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan. Fati had an injury-stricken spell at Brighton as well and returned to Catalonia after scoring four times in 27 games in all competitions.

Ansu Fati Fully Committed To Excel Under Hansi Flick

Unlike his predecessor Xavi, Flick has not loaned Fati out, and the 21-year-old is determined to take the opportunity to prove that he belongs. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Fati has complete faith in Flick and is raring to show what he has got.

Fati, who recently recovered from a foot injury, was eager to make his season debut in last weekend’s clash with Girona. However, Flick and his staff took a cautious approach and chose to keep him for the UEFA Champions League opener against Monaco on Thursday, September 19. Fati has expectedly made the first-team squad and should make his debut under Flick at Stade Louis II.

According to the aforementioned source, Fati has become more communicative than before and worked extensively on his physicality. He has reportedly strengthened his upper body without compromising on his nimble footwork. He is also developing an excellent relationship with Robert Lewandowski and fellow La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal. It will be interesting to see if their chemistry shines through under the floodlights in Monaco tonight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager
Soccer

LATEST Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses 26-Year-Old’s Future Amid Real Madrid Links

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 19 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Forward Determined To Revive Career Under Hansi Flick
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 19 2024

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati reportedly has complete trust in Hansi Flick’s vision and is eager to show he has what he takes to succeed at his boyhood club. Ansu Fati…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“Yeah, he worries me” – Ian Wright Names Player Who Could Hurt Arsenal In Their Champions League Clash With Atalanta
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged the Gunners to pay special attention to Atalanta star Ademola Lookman when they travel to Gewiss Stadium for their UEFA Champions League opener on…

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 27-Year-Old Is Likely To Leave In January Despite Rejoining First-Team
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player In MLS
Soccer
Top 5 MLS Players In EA Sports FC 25: Lionel Messi Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Five-Time UEFA Champions League Winner
Soccer
Top 5 Record-Breaking Goalscoring Performances in a Single UEFA Champions League Campaign: Cristiano Ronaldo Dominates List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
Real Madrid Beats Stuttgart
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid 3-1 VfB Stuttgart – Debutants Kylian Mbappe And Endrick Score In Hard Fought Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
Arrow to top