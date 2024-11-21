Soccer

Top 5 Leading Assist Providers in 2024-25: Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is Premier League’s Sole Representative

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Creators
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Creators

The English Premier League is home to some of the finest creators in the business. They create chances out of thin air and provide assists on cue, changing the course of the game in a heartbeat. Given the talent in the league, many expect its players to dominate every chart, including the one for leading assist providers. Surprisingly, that has not been the case so far, with representatives from the other top European leagues holding their ground, with only Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka cracking the list of top creators.

Continue reading to meet the five leading assist providers across the top five European leagues this season and explore where Saka ranks.

Let’s begin!

Data: Transfermarkt

#5 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 7 Assists

Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Is One of the Leading Assist Providers
Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Won the European Golden Shoe in 2023-24

Kicking off the list is Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane. The former Tottenham Hotspur frontman, who is known for his ruthless finishing, has flexed his creative muscles this season, providing a joint-leading seven assists in 10 Bundesliga matches. Unsurprisingly, Kane has been devastating in front of goal as well, scoring a joint-highest 11 times in the Bundesliga. Kane was at his mesmerizing best in the 6-1 win over Holstein Kiel on September 14, with the England skipper scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist to ensure a routing.

Kane enjoyed his career-best season in 2023-24, scoring 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches. Unfortunately, that heroic run was only enough for the European Golden Shoe, not the Bundesliga title. He will hope that he has better luck this time around.

#4 Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt): 7 Assists

Omar Marmoush
Omar Marmoush Has Been the Leading Scorer and Assist Provider in the Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt has been flying high in the Bundesliga this season, climbing to third place in the league standings. Every Frankfurt player has played his part, but it is safe to say that Omar Marmoush has comfortably been the driving force behind their rise to prominence. The 25-year-old center-forward has played 10 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists, emerging as the division’s joint-leading scorer as well as assist provider.

Marmoush delivered his best performance of the season in the 4-2 win over Holstein Kiel on September 29. He scored two goals and provided two assists to carry Frankfurt to an impressive victory away from home.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 7 Assists

Arsenal Frontman Bukayo Saka
Arsenal Has Been the Leading Assist Provider in the Premier League

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka has been on the money this season, emerging as the leading assist provider in the Premier League. The England international has played 10 games in the English top flight, claiming seven assists. Saka has also been quite decent in front of goal, scoring three times.

Saka was at the peak of his creative prowess in the 3-1 victory over Southampton on October 5. He bagged a brace of assists and scored a fine goal to propel the Gunners to an important win in the Premier League.

#2 Raphinha (Barcelona): 8 Assists

Raphinha Has Been in Stunning Form in La Liga
Raphinha Scored a Hat-Trick Against Real Valladolid

Raphinha has been nothing short of a revelation under new Barcelona manager Hansi Flick. The German tactician has given him the freedom to stretch his legs as well as his imagination, and the result is for everyone to see. Since the start of the 2024-25 La Liga season, Raphinha has featured in 13 games, clocking eight assists. He has also been prolific in front of the goal, hitting the back of the net seven times in the Spanish top flight. His heroics have been crucial to Barcelona’s ascension to the top of the La Liga rankings.

Raphinha delivered his finest performance in the 7-0 routing of Real Valladolid on August 31, with him chipping in with a hat-trick and a fine assist.

#1 Nuno Tavares (Lazio): 8 Assists

Nuno Tavares is Currently on Loan at Lazio from Arsenal
Nuno Tavares Has Been in Blistering form at Lazio

Having fallen out of favor at Arsenal, Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares joined Lazio on a season-long loan at the start of the 2024-25 season. Tavares knew he had to prove himself, and over the last three months, he has not missed even a single opportunity to do so. Playing nine matches in Serie A, Tavares has clocked eight assists, emerging as the leading creator in Europe.

His finest performance came on his Serie A debut for Lazio on September 1. He provided two assists as Lazio held AC Milan to a 2-2 draw.

