Teenagers Who Have Played the Most in Top Leagues in 2024-25: 2 Barcelona Stars Feature on 5-Man List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick

Soccer is a sport fueled by dreams. It all starts with an aspiration: to be on the pitch surrounded by 10 teammates and 11 opponents, observed by thousands of passionate supporters. The seemingly improbable plan begins to take shape when the dreamer enters an academy and starts learning the ropes of the Beautiful Game. The determined ones grow through the hardships of the academy life and start featuring for the junior teams. The best of the group go on to play for the senior team and, if they are good enough, become a permanent member of the first XI.

In today’s list, we will look at five teenagers who have fulfilled their dream of becoming a fixture in the first team. Here are the top five teenagers with the most minutes played across the top five European leagues in 2024-25:

Data: Transfermarkt

#5 Valentin Atangana (Reims): 599 minutes

Valentin Atangana in Action for Reims
Valentin Atangana Has Been in Excellent Form for Reims

Reims central midfielder Valentin Atangana is the fifth name on the list, with the 19-year-old playing 599 minutes in Ligue 1 this season. Atangana started all seven of those matches and came off before the full-time whistle only on two occasions.

Atangana has yet to score or assist in Ligue 1, but his performances have been more than satisfactory. He has had seven shots, completed six dribbles, won 11 fouls, recorded 34 recoveries, and succeeded in nine tackles. Given his knack for pushing up the final third, we can expect him to add a few goals to his resume before this season concludes.

#4 Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion): 608 minutes

Jack Hinshelwood
Jack Hinshelwood Has Scored Once for Brighton This Season

Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Jack Hinshelwood, who turned 19 on April 11, has clinched the fourth spot, having played 608 minutes in the Premier League this season. The England U21 international came through Brighton’s academy and won his first professional contract in July 2023, signing a five-year deal with the Seagulls.

Hinshelwood has been in fine form this season. In seven starts, he has created seven chances, made 18 recoveries, won 13 duels, registered two shots on target, and scored a goal.

#3 Guillaume Restes (Toulouse): 630 minutes

Guillaume Restes
Guillaume Restes is the Youngest First-Choice Goalkeeper in the Top European Leagues

Aged only 19 years and seven months, Guillaume Restes has become the first-choice goalkeeper of Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse FC. He has played all seven Ligue 1 matches thus far, clocking 630 minutes of first-team soccer. His rise to prominence has been exemplary, with him emerging as the youngest first-choice goalkeeper across the top five European leagues.

Restes has conceded 10 goals in seven games and kept two clean sheets in the French top flight. He has also delivered 34 accurate long balls, made 13 saves, and has yet to commit an error that has led to a goal.

#2 Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona): 665 minutes

Barcelona Man Pau Cubarsi Has Been One of the Players with Most Minutes Played in La Liga
Pau Cubarsi is One of the Best Defenders in La Liga

Aged just 17 years and 10 months, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi is the youngest first-choice center-back in Europe right now. The La Masia graduate has become an integral part of Hansi Flick’s first XI, playing 665 minutes across nine La Liga matches. Cubarsi, who secured his first professional contract in January 2024, has played all nine La Liga games so far, starting eight.

Cubarsi has been a revelation at the back for Barca. He has a cool head and does not hesitate to play the ball out of the back. The Spaniard is also a fine passer, can hold his own in aerial duels, and tries to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. So far, Cubarsi has created four chances, won 15 aerial duels, completed 603 passes with 93.1% accuracy, and delivered 21 accurate long balls.

#1 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): 733 minutes

Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Has Played the Most Minutes Among Teenagers in 2024-25
Lamine Yamal Was Sensational For Barcelona And Spain In 2023-24

At the summit sits one of the most exciting talents the world has ever seen, Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal. Yamal, who turned 17 on July 13, has played 733 minutes of La Liga soccer in the 2024-25 season, emerging as one of Blaugrana’s best players. Playing nine matches (eight starts), the Spaniard has chipped in with four goals and five assists. He has also scored once in two UEFA Champions League games.

Yamal has shattered numerous records for Barcelona and Spain. Not only is he Barca’s youngest-ever player and scorer in history, but he is also the youngest player to feature in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Over the summer, Yamal scored a goal and provided four assists to help Spain to the 2024 European Champions, becoming the tournament’s youngest scorer and winner.

