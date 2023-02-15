Golf

Tiger Woods Returns To Competitive Golf This Week At The Genesis Open On The PGA Tour

Paul Kelly
Tiger Woods is back. The 15-time major champion returns to competitive golf this week at the Genesis Open on the PGA Tour. Golf fans all around the world are incredibly excited to see the great man back in action on the golf course this week.

Tiger Woods Returns

The Genesis Open gets underway on Thursday morning from Riviera Country Club, California, USA. This tournament has slowly become one of the biggest non-major tournaments on the PGA Tour, with a whopping $20 million in prize money up for grabs this week between the field.

The story this week however isn’t about Scottie Scheffler returning to world number one or any other pressing news in the world of golf. It’s all about the return of Tiger Woods this week.

The Florida man has won a staggering 82 golf tournaments one the PGA Tour since turning professional back in 1996. Since then, Woods has won an incredible 15 major championships, 82 PGA tour events, 41 European Tour events and another 25 tournaments worldwide. The man is the epitome golfing royalty.

The 47-year-old hasn’t played any competitive golf since back in the summer of 2022 at The 150th Open Championship. Woods missed the cut at St Andrews back in July and hasn’t hit a golf shot competitively since.

He has of course featured twice since then, once in a doubles event with his son Charlie, and once in ‘The Match’ with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. However, this week marks his official return to competitive action on the PGA Tour.

The Genesis Open is a field full of exceptional golfing talent. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are just some of the stellar names in this star-studded field. Rahm is currently the +750 favorite, with Scheffler and McIlroy next in the betting at +1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks.

With Tiger Woods having had limited competitive experience this past 12 months, he is understandably nowhere near to the favorites with the best golf betting apps. The 47-year-old can be backed at as price of +12000 with some sportsbooks in the US.

However, the fact Woods is such a big underdog doesn’t bother him one bit. In his press conference earlier this week ahead of the Genesis Open, Woods said that the only reason he is competing this week is because he believes he can win. If Woods didn’t think he could win, he wouldn’t compete.

RELATED: Genesis Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds

In his press conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational Open, Woods was adamant that he is only taking part because he believes he can win. The 15-time major champion insists he wouldn’t compete unless he thought he was capable of winning the golf tournament:

“I’m here to get that W, ” Woods said.

“If I’m playing, I’m playing to win. If I’m playing in the event, I’m going to try and beat you. Should I enter an event, it will always be to get the W. I wouldn’t put myself out there if I didn’t think I could beat these guys.”

It’s safe to say Woods isn’t lacking any confidence ahead of his return to competitive action. Only time will tell how competitive the great man can really be this week at Riviera. If you do think Woods will have the ‘eye of the tiger’ this week in California, then why not back him with your golf free bets to potentially triumph?

At the end of the day, Tiger Woods hasn’t had the career he has and hasn’t picked up the amount of wins he has by settling for mediocrity. As he made very clear in his Genesis Invitational Open presser, he is here to win. Nothing else.

Only time will tell as to just how competitive Woods can be this week at Riviera. However, one thing is for sure – it is great to see Tiger Woods back playing big-time golf again.

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
