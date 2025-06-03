Golf

LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money Remains At Standard $25M Purse With Individual Winner Pocketing $4M

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf 1
Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf 1

The 2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money on offer this week is $25m, just like all 13 other LIV Golf events. Join us as well examine the full LIV Golf Virginia prize money breakdown, as well as individual purses and the team prize.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 54 golfers competing this week at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Every LIV Golf player will earn a minimum of $50,000 in prize money, with the full $25m purse split between the 54 players who tee it up in Gainesville this weekend.

$25M Worth Of Prize Money On Offer At 2025 LIV Golf Virginia

This week sees LIV Golf Virginia take center-stage on the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league, with the Canadian Open meanwhile taking placing over on the PGA Tour.

All of the best golfers in the world contracted to LIV are in action at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club this weekend, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann to name but a few of the leading contenders.

Bryson won the last LIV Golf event in South Korea, but Niemann, who is tied with Koepka for the most LIV Golf wins in history, has the most wins of any player so far this season with three in seven starts.

In terms of monetary reward for the players, it’s safe to say that the LIV Golf Virginia purse this week is rather lucrative. Just like all of the LIV Golf League events in the season, there is $25million up for grabs in prize money at LIV Golf Virginia.

$20m of this is solely for the individual purse breakdown, with a further $5m shared between the top three teams come Sunday after 54 holes.

Bryson DeChambeau, who will be teeing it up at the 125th US Open golf tournament at Oakmont next week, could once again be the man to stop this week in Gainesville as the most in-form LIV player. Two-time major champion Jon Rahm will be another huge threat.

All the action gets underway on Friday 6th June, with 54 holes of golf set to be played at the famous Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in the state of VA, with the winner going on to win a large share of the purse. So, who will reign supreme come Sunday?

LIV Golf Virginia Winning Purse Is $4M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the LIV Golf Virginia prize pot for the 2025 tournament.

Whoever triumphs come Sunday will leave Robert Trent Jones Golf Club with an extra $4m in the bank, with the runner-up also pocketing $2,250,000.

This $25m purse is the exact same all the other 13 LIV Golf events on the schedule. As previously mentioned, $20m of this is purely in players’ purses, with a further $5m set aside to divide between the three top teams come Sunday.

Even the player that finishes in 54th place, dead last on the leaderboard, will be guaranteed a payday of $50,000. Not bad for three days of work!

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money and purse breakdown.

LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money 2025 – Individual

Finish Prize Money
1st $4,000,000
2nd $2,250,000
3rd $1,500,000
4th $1,000,000
5th $800,000
6th $700,000
7th $600,000
8th $525,000
9th $442,500
10th $405,000
11th $380,000
12th $360,000
13th $340,000
14th $320,000
15th $300,000
16th $285,000
17th $270,000
18th $260,000
19th $250,000
20th $240,000
21st $230,000
22nd $220,000
23rd $210,000
24th $200,000
25th $195,000
26th $190,000
27th $185,000
28th $180,000
29th $175,000
30th $170,000
31st $165,000
32nd $160,000
33rd $155,000
34th $150,000
35th $148,000
36th $145,000
37th $143,000
38th $140,000
39th $138,000
40th $135,000
41st $133,000
42nd $130,000
43rd $128,000
44th $128,000
45th $115,000
46th $125,000
47th $123,000
48th $120,000
49th $60,000
50th $60,000
51st $60,000
52nd $50,000
53rd $50,000
54th $50,000

LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money 2025 – Team

Finish Prize Money
1st $3,000,000
2nd $1,500,000
3rd $500,000

How Does The LIV Golf Virginia Purse Compare To PGA Tour Prize Money?

Each of the 14 LIV Golf events this season has a purse of $25m up for grabs. These eight-figure purses totally dwarf the majority of the PGA Tour purses on offer week in, week out.

That is with the exception of the four majors and the eight signature events as well as a few others. For example, the Memorial Tournament prize money was $20m last week on the PGA Tour, which is one of the most lucrative of the season.

The Players Championship has the single biggest purse of any, even including the four majors. It’s $25m purse is the biggest of any PGA Tour events.

This means that even the most lucrative PGA Tour event is just level with all 14 LIV Golf purses.

This just goes to show how much money is being generated in the Saudi-backed golf league and why some of the world’s best players opted to compete there rather than on the PGA Tour.

When Is LIV Golf Virginia?

  • 📅 Date: Friday 6th Jun – Sun 8th Jun
  • 🏌️ Course: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, USA
  • 📺 TV: FOX Sports/LIV Golf App
  • 🤑 Purse: $25m (Winner: $4m)

LIV Golf Virginia Past Winners

This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in Virginia, meaning there are officially no past winners of the tournament.

That being said, there have been seven LIV Golf events already this season, with the winner of each one outlined below:

  • LIV Golf Riyadh: Adrian Meronk (-17)
  • LIV Golf Adelaide: Joaquin Niemann (-13)
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong: Sergio Garcia (-18)
  • LIV Golf Singapore: Joaquin Niemann (-17)
  • LIV Golf Miami: Marc Leishman (-6)
  • LIV Golf Mexico City: Joaquin Niemann (-16)
  • LIV Golf Korea: Bryson DeChambeau (-19)

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Wins LIV Golf Korea Last Time Out On -19

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf 1
Golf

LATEST LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money Remains At Standard $25M Purse With Individual Winner Pocketing $4M

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jun 03 2025
Scottie Scheffler Golf 1
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Earns Almost $10M In Just 30 Days Of PGA Tour Golf After Back-To-Back Memorial Tournament Triumph
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jun 02 2025

Following his back-to-back win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler has earned just shy of $10million in just 30 days of PGA Tour golf. During this 30 day period,…

Justin Thomas Viktor Hovland Golf
Golf
Justin Thomas & Viktor Hovland Have Both Heavily Criticizes Oakmont’s Par 3 Eighth Hole Which Is Over 290-Yards Long
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 30 2025

Ahead of the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club in June, both Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland have criticized the 290-yard par 3 eighth hole. The eighth hole at…

Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf
Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Defending Champion Scottie Scheffler Paired With Truist Championship Winner Sepp Straka For Round 1 & 2
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025
Jason Day Golf - Memorial Tournament Notable Omissions
Golf
Some Of The Biggest Names In World Golf Are MISSING The Memorial Tournament This Week At Muirfield Village
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025
Charlie Woods Wins First AJGA Title, Channeling Tiger’s Legacy with Final-Round Brilliance
Golf
Charlie Woods Wins First AJGA Title, Channeling Tiger’s Legacy with Final-Round Brilliance
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 29 2025
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Why Is Rory McIlroy Missing Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament At Muirfield Village This Week?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025
Arrow to top