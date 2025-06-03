The 2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money on offer this week is $25m, just like all 13 other LIV Golf events. Join us as well examine the full LIV Golf Virginia prize money breakdown, as well as individual purses and the team prize.
Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 54 golfers competing this week at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Every LIV Golf player will earn a minimum of $50,000 in prize money, with the full $25m purse split between the 54 players who tee it up in Gainesville this weekend.
$25M Worth Of Prize Money On Offer At 2025 LIV Golf Virginia
This week sees LIV Golf Virginia take center-stage on the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league, with the Canadian Open meanwhile taking placing over on the PGA Tour.
All of the best golfers in the world contracted to LIV are in action at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club this weekend, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann to name but a few of the leading contenders.
Bryson won the last LIV Golf event in South Korea, but Niemann, who is tied with Koepka for the most LIV Golf wins in history, has the most wins of any player so far this season with three in seven starts.
In terms of monetary reward for the players, it’s safe to say that the LIV Golf Virginia purse this week is rather lucrative. Just like all of the LIV Golf League events in the season, there is $25million up for grabs in prize money at LIV Golf Virginia.
$20m of this is solely for the individual purse breakdown, with a further $5m shared between the top three teams come Sunday after 54 holes.
Bryson DeChambeau, who will be teeing it up at the 125th US Open golf tournament at Oakmont next week, could once again be the man to stop this week in Gainesville as the most in-form LIV player. Two-time major champion Jon Rahm will be another huge threat.
All the action gets underway on Friday 6th June, with 54 holes of golf set to be played at the famous Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.
This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in the state of VA, with the winner going on to win a large share of the purse. So, who will reign supreme come Sunday?
LIV Golf Virginia Winning Purse Is $4M
Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the LIV Golf Virginia prize pot for the 2025 tournament.
Whoever triumphs come Sunday will leave Robert Trent Jones Golf Club with an extra $4m in the bank, with the runner-up also pocketing $2,250,000.
This $25m purse is the exact same all the other 13 LIV Golf events on the schedule. As previously mentioned, $20m of this is purely in players’ purses, with a further $5m set aside to divide between the three top teams come Sunday.
Even the player that finishes in 54th place, dead last on the leaderboard, will be guaranteed a payday of $50,000. Not bad for three days of work!
Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money and purse breakdown.
LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money 2025 – Individual
|Finish
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$115,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money 2025 – Team
|Finish
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
How Does The LIV Golf Virginia Purse Compare To PGA Tour Prize Money?
Each of the 14 LIV Golf events this season has a purse of $25m up for grabs. These eight-figure purses totally dwarf the majority of the PGA Tour purses on offer week in, week out.
That is with the exception of the four majors and the eight signature events as well as a few others. For example, the Memorial Tournament prize money was $20m last week on the PGA Tour, which is one of the most lucrative of the season.
The Players Championship has the single biggest purse of any, even including the four majors. It’s $25m purse is the biggest of any PGA Tour events.
This means that even the most lucrative PGA Tour event is just level with all 14 LIV Golf purses.
This just goes to show how much money is being generated in the Saudi-backed golf league and why some of the world’s best players opted to compete there rather than on the PGA Tour.
When Is LIV Golf Virginia?
- 📅 Date: Friday 6th Jun – Sun 8th Jun
- 🏌️ Course: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, USA
- 📺 TV: FOX Sports/LIV Golf App
- 🤑 Purse: $25m (Winner: $4m)
LIV Golf Virginia Past Winners
This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in Virginia, meaning there are officially no past winners of the tournament.
That being said, there have been seven LIV Golf events already this season, with the winner of each one outlined below:
- LIV Golf Riyadh: Adrian Meronk (-17)
- LIV Golf Adelaide: Joaquin Niemann (-13)
- LIV Golf Hong Kong: Sergio Garcia (-18)
- LIV Golf Singapore: Joaquin Niemann (-17)
- LIV Golf Miami: Marc Leishman (-6)
- LIV Golf Mexico City: Joaquin Niemann (-16)
- LIV Golf Korea: Bryson DeChambeau (-19)