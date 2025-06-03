The 2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money on offer this week is $25m, just like all 13 other LIV Golf events. Join us as well examine the full LIV Golf Virginia prize money breakdown, as well as individual purses and the team prize.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 54 golfers competing this week at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Every LIV Golf player will earn a minimum of $50,000 in prize money, with the full $25m purse split between the 54 players who tee it up in Gainesville this weekend.

$25M Worth Of Prize Money On Offer At 2025 LIV Golf Virginia

This week sees LIV Golf Virginia take center-stage on the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league, with the Canadian Open meanwhile taking placing over on the PGA Tour.

All of the best golfers in the world contracted to LIV are in action at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club this weekend, including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann to name but a few of the leading contenders.

Bryson won the last LIV Golf event in South Korea, but Niemann, who is tied with Koepka for the most LIV Golf wins in history, has the most wins of any player so far this season with three in seven starts.

In terms of monetary reward for the players, it’s safe to say that the LIV Golf Virginia purse this week is rather lucrative. Just like all of the LIV Golf League events in the season, there is $25million up for grabs in prize money at LIV Golf Virginia.

$20m of this is solely for the individual purse breakdown, with a further $5m shared between the top three teams come Sunday after 54 holes.

Bryson DeChambeau, who will be teeing it up at the 125th US Open golf tournament at Oakmont next week, could once again be the man to stop this week in Gainesville as the most in-form LIV player. Two-time major champion Jon Rahm will be another huge threat.

All the action gets underway on Friday 6th June, with 54 holes of golf set to be played at the famous Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in the state of VA, with the winner going on to win a large share of the purse. So, who will reign supreme come Sunday?

LIV Golf Virginia Winning Purse Is $4M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the LIV Golf Virginia prize pot for the 2025 tournament.

Whoever triumphs come Sunday will leave Robert Trent Jones Golf Club with an extra $4m in the bank, with the runner-up also pocketing $2,250,000.

This $25m purse is the exact same all the other 13 LIV Golf events on the schedule. As previously mentioned, $20m of this is purely in players’ purses, with a further $5m set aside to divide between the three top teams come Sunday.

Even the player that finishes in 54th place, dead last on the leaderboard, will be guaranteed a payday of $50,000. Not bad for three days of work!

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 LIV Golf Virginia prize money and purse breakdown.

LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money 2025 – Individual

Finish Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $115,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

LIV Golf Virginia Prize Money 2025 – Team

Finish Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

How Does The LIV Golf Virginia Purse Compare To PGA Tour Prize Money?

Each of the 14 LIV Golf events this season has a purse of $25m up for grabs. These eight-figure purses totally dwarf the majority of the PGA Tour purses on offer week in, week out.

That is with the exception of the four majors and the eight signature events as well as a few others. For example, the Memorial Tournament prize money was $20m last week on the PGA Tour, which is one of the most lucrative of the season.

The Players Championship has the single biggest purse of any, even including the four majors. It’s $25m purse is the biggest of any PGA Tour events.

This means that even the most lucrative PGA Tour event is just level with all 14 LIV Golf purses.

This just goes to show how much money is being generated in the Saudi-backed golf league and why some of the world’s best players opted to compete there rather than on the PGA Tour.

When Is LIV Golf Virginia?



📅 Date: Friday 6th Jun – Sun 8th Jun

Friday 6th Jun – Sun 8th Jun 🏌️ Course: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, USA

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, USA 📺 TV: FOX Sports/LIV Golf App

FOX Sports/LIV Golf App 🤑 Purse: $25m (Winner: $4m)

LIV Golf Virginia Past Winners

This is the first LIV Golf event to be held in Virginia, meaning there are officially no past winners of the tournament.

That being said, there have been seven LIV Golf events already this season, with the winner of each one outlined below:

LIV Golf Riyadh : Adrian Meronk (-17)

: Adrian Meronk (-17) LIV Golf Adelaide : Joaquin Niemann (-13)

: Joaquin Niemann (-13) LIV Golf Hong Kong : Sergio Garcia (-18)

: Sergio Garcia (-18) LIV Golf Singapore : Joaquin Niemann (-17)

: Joaquin Niemann (-17) LIV Golf Miami : Marc Leishman (-6)

: Marc Leishman (-6) LIV Golf Mexico City : Joaquin Niemann (-16)

: Joaquin Niemann (-16) LIV Golf Korea: Bryson DeChambeau (-19)

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Wins LIV Golf Korea Last Time Out On -19