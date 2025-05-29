Some of the best players and most popular golfers in the world are set to miss the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club this year.

Join us as we outline some of the most notable omissions and high profile players who won’t be teeing it up in Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament this week in Dublin, Ohio.

Several Big Names Listed As 2025 Memorial Tournament Notable Omissions

The seventh and penultimate PGA Tour signature event is upon us as the 2025 Memorial Tournament takes center-stage at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

What makes the Memorial even more special is that is it hosted by none other than the great Jack Nicklaus. The 18-time major champion designed the golf course himself, and also presents the eventual champion with their trophy come Sunday after 72 holes.

This year, there is $20m in Memorial Tournament prize money available for all 72 players competing. Last year it was Scottie Scheffler who reigned supreme, winning at Jack’s place. This year, he aims to go back-to-back and further solidify his dominance in world golf.

The Memorial Tournament tee times for Round 1 and Round 2 have thrown up some interesting pairs, with world number one Scheffler playing alongside recent Truist Championship winner Sepp Straka.

When analyzing the tee times, it is apparent that there are some big names missing this week. Yes, there are plenty of world class golfers in action, but there are also a number of big names set to miss this week’s Memorial Tournament.

Join us as we look at the seven big names set to miss the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village this week.

Memorial Tournament Notable Omissions: Who Are The Seven Big Names?

Rory McIlroy

The first and biggest notable omission from the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week is none other than Rory McIlroy.

The recent career Grand Slam winner is missing Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village and will not tee it up until the Canadian Open next week on the PGA Tour.

Five-time major champion McIlroy is skipping the Memorial this week, missing the tournament for the first time since 2017. The reason for his absence is due to limiting his busy schedule, instead opting to play in Canada next week before the 125th US Open the following week.

Although he is missing this week’s tournament, Jack Nicklaus revealed he doesn’t hold anything against Rory McIlroy for missing his Memorial.

Jason Day

Another big name missing the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week is former PGA Championship winner and world number one Jason Day.

Funnily enough, Day is actually a Muirfield Village resident, which might make his absence even more frustrating.

The Australian missed the Truist Championship a few weeks ago due to a back issue, but is missing Jack’s tournament this week due to a minor left wrist injury. Expect to see Day back in action at the 125th US Open golf tournament in June at Oakmont.

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris is another notable omission from the Memorial Tournament this week.

The American revealed he has re-injured his back and will miss this week’s tournament as well as the remaining two major championships as well.

Given his recent surgery, Zalatoris is going to miss both the 125th US Open and the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush too. He is expected to return in the Fall.

Tom Kim

The fourth of the Memorial Tournament notable omissions at Muirfield Village Golf Club this week is Tom Kim.

This week is the second consecutive PGA Tour signature event Kim has missed following on from the Truist Championship in early May.

The reason for Kim’s absence is simply that he failed to qualify for Jack Nicklaus’ prestigious tournament.

Expect to see the South Korean in action at Oakmont in a fortnight for the third and penultimate major of the year at the US Open.

Billy Horschel

Popular American golfer Billy Horschel is set to miss the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week though injury.

Horschel revealed a few weeks back that he would miss the majority of the PGA Tour season due to undergoing surgery on his right hip.

Horschel was one of the PGA Championship notable omissions for the second major too, and will likely miss another couple months of action at least whilst he recovers from right hip surgery.

Nicolai Hojgaard

European Ryder Cup star Nicolai Hojgaard is another Memorial Tournament notable omission this week.

This is down to failing to qualify for the event given his severe drop-off in form. The Danish golfer has somewhat struggled ever since winning the 2023 Ryder Cup with European in Rome, and will be hoping his fortunes change between now and the end of the season.

Rasmus Hojgaard

Twin brother of Nicolai, Rasmus Hojgaard, is also set to miss the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week. He is the seventh and final notable omission from Jack Nicklaus’ prestigious signature event at Muirfield Village.

Hojgaard has appeared in three PGA Tour signature events this year, unlike his brother who hasn’t, but won’t be in action this week.

This is due to not winning this season so far. Both Hojgaard brothers will have to enjoy the Memorial from home instead of teeing it up in Dublin, Ohio this week.