Rory McIlroy has opted to skip the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week on the PGA Tour.

The five-time major champion is missing Memorial this week before featuring at the Canadian open next week then the US Open the following week. But just why is the Northern Irishman skipping Jack Nicklaus’ signature event?

Why Is Rory McIlroy Missing The 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by the PGA Tour that world number two Rory McIlroy would miss the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club this week.

This came as a shock to some golf fans, as well as the host of the event Jack Nicklaus himself. Given the fact the Memorial is one of eight PGA Tour signature events, this makes it even more of a shock that the Northern Irishman has decided to sit out this week.

But why exactly is Rory McIlroy not playing at the Memorial?

An exact reason for McIlroy’s absence this week is unknown. That being said, it mightn’t be a huge shock to some given that the five-time major champion has missed two of the previous six signature events so far this year.

The reigning Masters champion also didn’t talk to media after any of the four rounds of the PGA Championship last month at Quail Hollow.

That being said, McIlroy did previous state that he would be cutting down his schedule this season. Perhaps the Memorial Tournament this week is just one of the events he has decided to pass on as he prepares for the Canadian Open next week and the US Open in a fortnight.

With $20m in Memorial Tournament prize money on offer this week at Muirfield Village, it just goes to show that McIlroy isn’t one bit concerned about making money and adding to his fortunes. He evidently already has more than enough.

Is Rory McIlroy Injured?

With Rory McIlroy’s absence at the 2025 Memorial Tournament making huge headlines, some fans have began to suspect that the Northern Irishman could be injured.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case. If it is, there certainly hasn’t been an official statement from McIlroy himself or anyone in his team to confirm any injury speculation.

McIlroy missed out on becoming just the second back-to-back Masters and PGA Championship winner in history at Quail Hollow last month, but is still one of the leading contenders and hot favorites for US Open success in June at Oakmont.

Any rumors that Rory McIlroy is injured and that is the reason he is missing the Memorial Tournament are completely false.

What Does Jack Nicklaus Have To Say About McIlroy Missing His Event?

Rory McIlroy is set to miss the Memorial Tournament this week for the first time since 2017. This event is one of the most coveted and popular on the PGA Tour, especially because the great Jack Nicklaus is the host.

The 18-time major champion spoke to the media earlier this week at Muirfield Village where he was asked for his thoughts on McIlroy missing his event.

Although he said he was surprised at the Northern Irishman’s omission, Jack Nicklaus said he doesn’t hold anything against Rory McIlroy for missing his Memorial Tournament.

The absence of McIlroy at Muirfield will be music to the ears of world number one and defending Memorial champion Scottie Scheffler.

The three-time major champion and dominant golfing force will instead head to Dublin, Ohio as a huge favorite to go back-to-back at Jack’s place and further solidify himself as the best golfer in the world in McIlroy’s absence.