The PGA Tour heads to Ohio this week at Muirfield Village, with the world’s best golfers in action at the Memorial Tournament – the seventh and penultimate PGA Tour signature event. The full field are competing for $20m in Memorial Tournament prize money over the course of the week.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 50 golfers who make the cut this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $20m being split between the 50 players who make the weekend.

$20M Purse On Offer At The 2025 Memorial Tournament

Reigning world number one, defending Memorial Tournament champion and recent PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler heads to Muirfield Village as the favorite, looking to further assert his dominance in the world of golf.

Rory McIlroy is one notable omission this week at Jack Nicklaus’ signature tournament, with the rest of the best players in the world all in action in Dublin, Ohio this week for the seventh PGA Tour elevated event.

This week’s Memorial Tournament is the biggest event in world golf until the 2025 US Open golf tournament, which is being played at Oakmont Country Club in two weeks time.

With the Memorial being one of eight PGA Tour signature events, this of course means there is a whole host of prize money on offer. In total, 72 players are teeing it up on Thursday at Muirfield, with the top 50 and ties making the weekend and taking home all of the purse.

This week is the penultimate PGA Tour signature event, meaning there is a rather mouth-watering purse on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 50 players who make the cut at the 2025 Memorial Tournament is $20m.

$20m shared between 50 players is a lot, even for one of the PGA Tour’s flagship events. In fact, the prize money for the winner is the biggest of any PGA Tour tournaments throughout the entire season. More on that next.

Memorial Tournament Winners Share Is $4M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money pot. The total prize pot has remained the same for the second year, being the seventh of eight signature events on the PGA Tour with elevated purses.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $4m in prize money, with the runner-up ($2.2m), third place ($1.4m) and fourth ($1m) also pocketing seven-figures. Even the player that finishes in 50th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $52,000. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Muirfield, there is also 700 FedEx Cup points on offer for the eventual winner in the season-long PGA Tour event. A win here also secures over 66 world ranking points.

Nike honored Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship win with a hilarious advert a fortnight ago, and it looks like he could once again be the man to beat this week at Jack Nicklaus’ place. Could he add another $4m to his bank account come Sunday?

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money and purse breakdown.

Each of the 50 players that make the cut will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion Muirfield Village, being presented with the trophy by the great Jack Nicklaus.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 29th May, with the 2025 Memorial Tournament taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will reign supreme come Sunday after 72 holes?

Memorial Tournament Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Where Does The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Rank With Other PGA Tour Events?

As one of eight of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money is one of the most lucrative in world golf.

All eight signature events have a total purse of $20m on offer. This is in fact more than two majors – the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

The $20m Memorial Tournament purse is also the same as that of the BMW Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, as well as being equal to the two remaining majors – The Masters and the US Open.

There are only two PGA Tour events with more prize money than Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament.

The Players Championship event at TPC Sawgrass in March has a total purse of $25m, with the season finale, the Tour Championship, the most lucrative in world golf with a total purse of $100m on offer.

This makes the 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money and purse the tied third most lucrative on the PGA Tour.

When Is The 2025 Memorial Tournament?

🏌️ Event: Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament 📅 Date: Thu 29th May – Sun 1st June

Thu 29th May – Sun 1st June 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 8.00am ET

Approx. 8.00am ET 🏆 2024 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-8)

Scottie Scheffler (-8) 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS

Golf Channel/CBS ⛳️ Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club | Dublin, Ohio, USA

Memorial Tournament Past Winners – Last 10

2024 : Scottie Scheffler (-8)

: Scottie Scheffler (-8) 2023 : Viktor Hovland (-7)

: Viktor Hovland (-7) 2022 : Billy Horschel (-13)

: Billy Horschel (-13) 2021 : Patrick Cantlay (-13)

: Patrick Cantlay (-13) 2020 : Jon Rahm (-9)

: Jon Rahm (-9) 2019 : Patrick Cantlay (-19)

: Patrick Cantlay (-19) 2018 : Bryson DeChambeau (-15)

: Bryson DeChambeau (-15) 2017 : Jason Dufner (-13)

: Jason Dufner (-13) 2016 : William McGirt (-15)

: William McGirt (-15) 2015: David Lingmerth (-15)

WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Wins 2024 Memorial Tournament On -8