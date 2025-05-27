Golf

The 2025 Memorial Tournament Sees The Winner Pocket $4M In Prize Money As Part Of Signature PGA Tour $20M Total Purse

Paul Kelly
The PGA Tour heads to Ohio this week at Muirfield Village, with the world’s best golfers in action at the Memorial Tournament – the seventh and penultimate PGA Tour signature event. The full field are competing for $20m in Memorial Tournament prize money over the course of the week.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 50 golfers who make the cut this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $20m being split between the 50 players who make the weekend.

$20M Purse On Offer At The 2025 Memorial Tournament

Reigning world number one, defending Memorial Tournament champion and recent PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler heads to Muirfield Village as the favorite, looking to further assert his dominance in the world of golf.

Rory McIlroy is one notable omission this week at Jack Nicklaus’ signature tournament, with the rest of the best players in the world all in action in Dublin, Ohio this week for the seventh PGA Tour elevated event.

This week’s Memorial Tournament is the biggest event in world golf until the 2025 US Open golf tournament, which is being played at Oakmont Country Club in two weeks time.

With the Memorial being one of eight PGA Tour signature events, this of course means there is a whole host of prize money on offer. In total, 72 players are teeing it up on Thursday at Muirfield, with the top 50 and ties making the weekend and taking home all of the purse.

This week is the penultimate PGA Tour signature event, meaning there is a rather mouth-watering purse on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 50 players who make the cut at the 2025 Memorial Tournament is $20m.

$20m shared between 50 players is a lot, even for one of the PGA Tour’s flagship events. In fact, the prize money for the winner is the biggest of any PGA Tour tournaments throughout the entire season. More on that next.

Memorial Tournament Winners Share Is $4M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money pot. The total prize pot has remained the same for the second year, being the seventh of eight signature events on the PGA Tour with elevated purses.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $4m in prize money, with the runner-up ($2.2m), third place ($1.4m) and fourth ($1m) also pocketing seven-figures. Even the player that finishes in 50th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $52,000. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Muirfield, there is also 700 FedEx Cup points on offer for the eventual winner in the season-long PGA Tour event. A win here also secures over 66 world ranking points.

Nike honored Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship win with a hilarious advert a fortnight ago, and it looks like he could once again be the man to beat this week at Jack Nicklaus’ place. Could he add another $4m to his bank account come Sunday?

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money and purse breakdown.

Each of the 50 players that make the cut will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion Muirfield Village, being presented with the trophy by the great Jack Nicklaus.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 29th May, with the 2025 Memorial Tournament taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will reign supreme come Sunday after 72 holes?

Memorial Tournament Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1st $4,000,000
2nd $2,200,000
3rd $1,400,000
4th $1,000,000
5th $840,000
6th $760,000
7th $700,000
8th $646,000
9th $600,000
10th $556,000
11th $514,000
12th $472,000
13th $430,000
14th $389,000
15th $369,000
16th $349,000
17th $329,000
18th $309,000
19th $289,000
20th $269,000
21st $250,000
22nd $233,000
23rd $216,000
24th $200,000
25th $184,000
26th $168,000
27th $161,000
28th $154,000
29th $147,000
30th $140,000
31st $133,000
32nd $126,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $94,000
39th $90,000
40th $86,000
41st $82,000
42nd $78,000
43rd $74,000
44th $70,000
45th $66,000
46th $62,000
47th $58,000
48th $56,000
49th $54,000
50th $52,000

Where Does The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Rank With Other PGA Tour Events?

As one of eight of the PGA Tour’s signature events, the 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money is one of the most lucrative in world golf.

All eight signature events have a total purse of $20m on offer. This is in fact more than two majors – the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

The $20m Memorial Tournament purse is also the same as that of the BMW Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, as well as being equal to the two remaining majors – The Masters and the US Open.

There are only two PGA Tour events with more prize money than Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament.

The Players Championship event at TPC Sawgrass in March has a total purse of $25m, with the season finale, the Tour Championship, the most lucrative in world golf with a total purse of $100m on offer.

This makes the 2025 Memorial Tournament prize money and purse the tied third most lucrative on the PGA Tour.

When Is The 2025 Memorial Tournament?

  • 🏌️  Event: Memorial Tournament
  • 📅  Date: Thu 29th May – Sun 1st June
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 8.00am ET
  • 🏆  2024 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-8)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS
  • ⛳️  Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club | Dublin, Ohio, USA

Memorial Tournament Past Winners – Last 10

  • 2024: Scottie Scheffler (-8)
  • 2023: Viktor Hovland (-7)
  • 2022: Billy Horschel (-13)
  • 2021: Patrick Cantlay (-13)
  • 2020: Jon Rahm (-9)
  • 2019: Patrick Cantlay (-19)
  • 2018: Bryson DeChambeau (-15)
  • 2017: Jason Dufner (-13)
  • 2016: William McGirt (-15)
  • 2015: David Lingmerth (-15)

WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Wins 2024 Memorial Tournament On -8

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
